Colts relieve general manager Chris Ballard of his duties

The Colts on Monday relieved general manager Chris Ballard of his duties.

The following is a statement from Colts Owner & CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon:

"I am grateful to Chris for his years of service to the Colts and for everything he poured into this organization. He cared deeply about our team and our community, and we wish Chris and his family all the best.

"As I said at the start of the season, the sense of urgency has never been higher. Our standard is to compete for championships, and I believe a change in leadership is necessary to meet that standard.

"Making this change during the season was a deliberate decision. Waiting would only delay the important work that needs to begin now. We will conduct a thorough search for our next general manager and take the time necessary to identify the right leader for the future of this organization.