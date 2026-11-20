Head coach Shane Steichen said Friday the Colts will start Anthony Richardson Sr. at quarterback and release Daniel Jones.
Richardson has appeared in two games for the Colts this season and last started for the Colts in Week 16 of the 2024 season. Over 19 career games (15 starts), Richardson has completed 179 of 354 passes (50.6 percent) for 2,408 yards with 11 touchdowns, 13 interceptions and 118 rushing attempts for 640 yards with 10 rushing touchdowns.
Jones started all 11 games for the Colts this season and completed 205 of 351 attempts (58.4 percent) for 1,974 yards with seven touchdowns and 13 interceptions.