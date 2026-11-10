After NFL trade deadline, Colts own 10 picks in 2027 NFL Draft

In those four trades, the Colts acquired six total draft picks while trading one away (a 2027 seventh-round pick, initially acquired from Buffalo in August's trade for center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, sent to Kansas City along with Downs).

For now, whoever the Colts' next general manager is will have 10 picks in the 2027 NFL Draft and eight in the 2028 NFL Draft. The NFL will award compensatory draft picks next spring for free agent signings that happened in 2026, and OverTheCap projects the Colts to receive fifth- and sixth-round comp picks next year – though those are not set in stone. Still, if the Colts were to be awarded those two additional picks, it'd give them a dozen selections in the 2027 NFL Draft.