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As NFL trade deadline looms, Jonathan Taylor reiterates focus on Colts' Week 9 game vs. Dallas Cowboys

Taylor on Thursday acknowledged speculation about his future with the Colts, but explained how he's able to not let rumors and uncertainty take away from his main goal.

Nov 05, 2026 at 12:36 PM
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JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

As Jonathan Taylor – like the rest of us – awaits a resolution amid swirling trade rumors, the Colts running back's focus remains on his team's upcoming game.

And while Taylor acknowledged he can't dodge those rumors, he's adept at not letting them disrupt his work and preparation for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium.

"You can't avoid it," Taylor said. "It's definitely (on the) internet, all that stuff. You can't avoid it, but it's more about trying to block that out.

"... You're not going to avoid it, not until it's all over."

At some point between when you're reading this at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, which is the NFL's trade deadline, we'll know if Taylor will remain with the Colts or be dealt to another team. A resolution will come either before or shortly after that time.

But, again, Taylor is thinking more about Sunday, when he'll take the field for the Colts against the Cowboys.

"We got an opportunity, especially this week after last week, to come back and put a better product on the field," Taylor said. "That's my biggest goal. I mean, last week was tough. You never want to go and put that on display, as a whole, as a group. ... Just having the opportunity to go out there and not necessarily make things right, but put a better product on the field than last game, that's our main goal. We got to to out there and we got to get a win. It's at home. The fans deserve it."

Taylor, in the Colts' 42-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, rushed eight times for 23 yards. His diminished usage didn't have anything to do with trade speculation; the Colts quickly fell behind and were down 28-0 at halftime, then took their starters out in the fourth quarter.

After Week 8, Taylor had strong comments about his own play, and he said Thursday he's working toward finding ways to better help his team whether he has the ball in his hands or not. That's his mantra for Sunday, and then by Tuesday at 4 p.m., he'll find out with the rest of us where he'll play his next game – either at Lucas Oil Stadium or somewhere else.

"The past couple weeks, it's kind of been the same thing, but it won't be until Tuesday at that time where then you'll know exactly what's going on, exactly what the verdict is," Taylor said. "You just have to continue to go to work. You got to try to win the game, play your best game to help your team win and then let the chips fall where they may."

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