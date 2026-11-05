As NFL trade deadline looms, Jonathan Taylor reiterates focus on Colts' Week 9 game vs. Dallas Cowboys

But, again, Taylor is thinking more about Sunday, when he'll take the field for the Colts against the Cowboys.

"We got an opportunity, especially this week after last week, to come back and put a better product on the field," Taylor said. "That's my biggest goal. I mean, last week was tough. You never want to go and put that on display, as a whole, as a group. ... Just having the opportunity to go out there and not necessarily make things right, but put a better product on the field than last game, that's our main goal. We got to to out there and we got to get a win. It's at home. The fans deserve it."

Taylor, in the Colts' 42-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, rushed eight times for 23 yards. His diminished usage didn't have anything to do with trade speculation; the Colts quickly fell behind and were down 28-0 at halftime, then took their starters out in the fourth quarter.

After Week 8, Taylor had strong comments about his own play, and he said Thursday he's working toward finding ways to better help his team whether he has the ball in his hands or not. That's his mantra for Sunday, and then by Tuesday at 4 p.m., he'll find out with the rest of us where he'll play his next game – either at Lucas Oil Stadium or somewhere else.