Week Nine 'White Out Game' vs. Cowboys coming to Lucas Oil Stadium November 8

The Indianapolis Colts' iconic white-on-white uniform will return to gameday for the Week Nine "White Out Game," presented by Lucas Oil, against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sun., Nov. 8.
Fans are encouraged to wear their white Colts gear and join the team in transforming Lucas Oil Stadium into a "White Out." More gameday info is available at Colts.com/Gameday.
Colts fans, join the team and wear your white Colts gear to help us "White Out" Lucas Oil Stadium. Gear up for the "White Out" with white Colts jerseys, sideline apparel and additional styles from '47 Brand, Wild Collective, Gold Hinge, Erin Andrews and more, available now at shop.Colts.com and the Colts Pro Shop at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Sunday, Nov. 8 - Colts vs. Cowboys
The "White Out" Game will feature a variety of special gameday elements:
American Family Insurance Touchdown Town. Fans can enjoy pregame activities, live music, enjoy drink specials and customize hats courtesy of Coca-Cola. The first 2,000 fans in Touchdown Town will receive a Tyler Warren koozie. Learn more here
Gameday Giveaway. The first 50,000 fans to enter the stadium will receive a white Colts beanie, courtesy of Lucas Oil. Learn more here
The Anvil. Award-winning comedian and actor and Indianapolis native Mike Epps will strike the anvil to kick off the game. Learn more here
National Anthem. Nationally acclaimed saxophonist and Indiana University graduate Peyton Womock will perform the national anthem.
Halftime. The Purdue "All-American" Marching Band will take the field for a special Colts-themed halftime performance featuring the band's iconic World's Largest Drum and Colts-inspired formations.
Pro Shop Item of the Game. A limited-edition Colts vs. Cowboys White Out matchup hoodie will be available exclusively on gameday at Colts Pro Shop store and kiosk locations, while supplies last. Visit the Colts Pro Shop
Commemorative White Out Cup. Limited-edition cups will be available at concession stands through the stadium, while supplies last.
50/50 Raffle Add-On. Fans can enter this week's 50/50 Raffle in person at the game or online at 5050.colts.com for a chance to win the grand prize, as well as a Super Bowl XLI autographed helmet signed by Tony Dungy, Peyton Manning, Reggie Wayne, Marvin Harrison, Dallas Clark and Dwight Freeney. Proceeds benefit the Colts Foundation and support programs that strengthen communities across Indiana.
WHEN
- 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. - Touchdown Town opens
- 1 p.m. - Kickoff
WHERE: Lucas Oil Stadium
AVAILABLE NOW - "White Out" Gear at Colts Pro Shop
Fans can gear up for the White Out with white Colts jerseys, sideline apparel and additional styles from '47 Brand, Wild Collective, Gold Hinge, Erin Andrews and more, available now at shop.Colts.com and the Colts Pro Shop at Lucas Oil Stadium.