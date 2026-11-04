Week Nine 'White Out Game' vs. Cowboys coming to Lucas Oil Stadium November 8

The "White Out" Game will feature a variety of special gameday elements:

American Family Insurance Touchdown Town. Fans can enjoy pregame activities, live music, enjoy drink specials and customize hats courtesy of Coca-Cola. The first 2,000 fans in Touchdown Town will receive a Tyler Warren koozie. Learn more here

Gameday Giveaway. The first 50,000 fans to enter the stadium will receive a white Colts beanie, courtesy of Lucas Oil. Learn more here

The Anvil. Award-winning comedian and actor and Indianapolis native Mike Epps will strike the anvil to kick off the game. Learn more here

National Anthem. Nationally acclaimed saxophonist and Indiana University graduate Peyton Womock will perform the national anthem.

Halftime. The Purdue "All-American" Marching Band will take the field for a special Colts-themed halftime performance featuring the band's iconic World's Largest Drum and Colts-inspired formations.

Pro Shop Item of the Game. A limited-edition Colts vs. Cowboys White Out matchup hoodie will be available exclusively on gameday at Colts Pro Shop store and kiosk locations, while supplies last. Visit the Colts Pro Shop

Commemorative White Out Cup. Limited-edition cups will be available at concession stands through the stadium, while supplies last.

50/50 Raffle Add-On. Fans can enter this week's 50/50 Raffle in person at the game or online at 5050.colts.com for a chance to win the grand prize, as well as a Super Bowl XLI autographed helmet signed by Tony Dungy, Peyton Manning, Reggie Wayne, Marvin Harrison, Dallas Clark and Dwight Freeney. Proceeds benefit the Colts Foundation and support programs that strengthen communities across Indiana.

WHEN

10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. - Touchdown Town opens

1 p.m. - Kickoff