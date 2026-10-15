Colts to celebrate 'Crucial Catch,' Adam Vinatieri Ring of Honor this Sunday

Gameday elements include:

Honoring Cancer Survivors & Warriors. The Colts will host cancer survivors and warriors at Lucas Oil Stadium for a pregame Celebration of Care Breakfast, where attendees can share stories and show appreciation for family, friends, nurses and doctors. Participants also will hold the full-field American flag during the National Anthem.

American Family Insurance Touchdown Town will be open north of the stadium, where fans can enjoy entertainment, family-friendly activities and drink specials before gates open. The first 2,000 fans to enter Touchdown Town will receive an Adam Vinatieri koozie. Learn more about Touchdown Town.

Gameday Giveaway. The first 50,000 fans to enter the stadium will receive a Vinatieri jersey rally towel.

Anvil Striker. Colts Ring of Honor member Dallas Clark will serve as the Anvil Striker, helping honor Adam Vinatieri's legacy and celebrating a shared era that helped define one of the most successful periods in franchise history.

Heroes Foundation and Pink Ribbon Connection. Both nonprofits, which work to support those in the Indianapolis region affected by cancer, will have stations in the stadium concourses to share info about services and resources available in the community.

50/50 Raffle. This week, "The GOAT Special" offers 336 chances to win $150 and an Adam Vinatieri Hall of Fame bobblehead, while supplies last. The offer is available online at 5050.colts.com through 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 17. A portion of the proceeds raised will benefit Peyton Manning Children's Hospital, Heroes Foundation and Pink Ribbon Connection.

"Blue" and the Colts Cheerleaders will perform in special Crucial Catch uniforms representing the various cancer colors.

WHEN: Sunday, October 18

10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. - Touchdown Town open

- Touchdown Town open 1 p.m. - Kickoff

- Kickoff Halftime - Adam Vinatieri Ring of Honor induction