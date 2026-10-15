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Colts to celebrate 'Crucial Catch,' Adam Vinatieri Ring of Honor this Sunday

At this Sunday’s game vs. the Tennessee Titans, presented by Ascension St. Vincent, the Indianapolis Colts will celebrate two great occasions.

Oct 15, 2026 at 11:23 AM
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At this Sunday's game vs. the Tennessee Titans, presented by Ascension St. Vincent, the Indianapolis Colts will celebrate two great occasions:

Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer. The Colts will join the NFL in raising awareness for and supporting survivors and fighters of all types of cancer. For more info, visit Colts.com/CrucialCatch.

Adam Vinatieri Ring of Honor induction. The Colts will induct Vinatieri into the Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor during halftime. Vinatieri also will receive his Hall of Fame ring as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2026.  Read more about Adam Vinatieri's legendary career here.

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Sunday, October 18 - Colts vs Titans

Gameday elements include:

Honoring Cancer Survivors & Warriors. The Colts will host cancer survivors and warriors at Lucas Oil Stadium for a pregame Celebration of Care Breakfast, where attendees can share stories and show appreciation for family, friends, nurses and doctors. Participants also will hold the full-field American flag during the National Anthem.

American Family Insurance Touchdown Town will be open north of the stadium, where fans can enjoy entertainment, family-friendly activities and drink specials before gates open. The first 2,000 fans to enter Touchdown Town will receive an Adam Vinatieri koozie. Learn more about Touchdown Town.

Gameday Giveaway. The first 50,000 fans to enter the stadium will receive a Vinatieri jersey rally towel.

Anvil Striker. Colts Ring of Honor member Dallas Clark will serve as the Anvil Striker, helping honor Adam Vinatieri's legacy and celebrating a shared era that helped define one of the most successful periods in franchise history.

Heroes Foundation and Pink Ribbon Connection. Both nonprofits, which work to support those in the Indianapolis region affected by cancer, will have stations in the stadium concourses to share info about services and resources available in the community.

50/50 Raffle. This week, "The GOAT Special" offers 336 chances to win $150 and an Adam Vinatieri Hall of Fame bobblehead, while supplies last. The offer is available online at 5050.colts.com through 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 17. A portion of the proceeds raised will benefit Peyton Manning Children's Hospital, Heroes Foundation and Pink Ribbon Connection.

"Blue" and the Colts Cheerleaders will perform in special Crucial Catch uniforms representing the various cancer colors.

WHEN: Sunday, October 18

  • 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. - Touchdown Town open
  • 1 p.m. - Kickoff
  • Halftime - Adam Vinatieri Ring of Honor induction

WHERE: Lucas Oil Stadium

New Colts Gear @ Colts Pro Shop

Fans can purchase new Colts gear at the Colts Pro Shop at Lucas Oil Stadium or online at shop.Colts.com, including:

Crucial Catch Sideline Apparel. New Era headwear and Nike hoodies and tees, worn by players and coaches on the sidelines, are now available for fans. Proceeds from Crucial Catch apparel sales are directed by the NFL Foundation toward the American Cancer Society. Shop the collection now!

Adam Vinatieri Hall of Fame Collection. Produced by Mitchell & Ness, the collection features a jersey, tee and hoodie honoring Colts Legend Adam Vinatieri. Shop the collection now!

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