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Colts to celebrate military heroes during 2026 'Salute To Service' game

The Indianapolis Colts will honor Indiana and America’s military members and veterans at several November events, including this year’s “Salute to Service” game on Sun., Nov. 15, vs. the Miami Dolphins. For more info, visit Colts.com/Salute.

Nov 11, 2026 at 10:00 AM
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The Indianapolis Colts will honor Indiana and America's military members and veterans at several November events, including this year's "Salute to Service" game on Sun., Nov. 15, vs. the Miami Dolphins.

For more info, visit Colts.com/Salute.

Find tickets for Sunday's game at Ticketmaster.com

Community Tuesdays - "Salute To Service"

As part of the Colts' ongoing Salute to Service efforts, the team dedicated back-to-back Community Tuesdays to bringing together servicemembers and military families through football, creativity and connection.

Last week, the team hosted a Salute to Service Flag Football tournament, presented by Eleven Sports Media, with active servicemembers from the Air Force, Army, Marines and Navy at Colts headquarters at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

Yesterday, Colts players, mascot Blue and Colts Cheer welcomed military families to Colts headquarters for an evening of sneaker painting, dinner and activities inspired by the NFL's My Cause My Cleats initiative. Artists from Kicasso Sneaker Art Bar, an Indianapolis-based sneaker art studio, led the painting experience, while nonprofit New Shoe Day provided new sneakers to the young family members in attendance.

Through November 15 | Colts 50/50 Raffle

Fans may purchase tickets for the Colts 50/50 Raffle online at 5050.colts.com now through the end of the third quarter of the Sun., Nov. 15 game.

This week, a portion of the proceeds raised will benefit veteran-focused nonprofits Stop Soldier Suicide and Indy Honor Flight.

Sunday, November 15 - "Salute To Service" Game | Colts vs. Dolphins

This home game will feature many elements celebrating our military heroes:

  • Salute to Service Breakfast, presented by Verizon. The Colts will host military members and veterans at a pre-game breakfast at the stadium and then welcome them to the field to hold the American flag during the National Anthem.
  • Pregame, The colors will be presented by the Military Department of Indiana Ceremonial Unit – Joint Service Color Guard. The National Anthem will be performed by Army Sergeant Major Carla Soy Long, a member of the U.S. Military Academy Band at West Point and an Indianapolis native celebrating her 20th year of service. Learn more about gameday at Lucas Oil Stadium
  • "Blue" and the Colts Cheerleaders will include camouflage elements in their gameday uniforms.
  • Halftime. Service members – representing the Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marines and Navy – will be recognized on field, accompanied by a performance of "God Bless the U.S.A." by members of the Indiana National Guard.

Community Tuesday: Honoring Service through Flag Football

Check out photos from the Colts' Salute to Service Flag Football Tournament, where the Colts hosted 60 active-duty service members from the Air Force, Army, Marines and Navy who competed in a friendly four-team competition at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

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Available Now - "Salute To Service" gear at Colts Pro Shop

Limited edition NFL/Colts "Salute to Service" gear for 2026 is now on sale online at shop.Colts.com or at the Colts Pro Shop at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Nike collection, worn by players and coaches on the sidelines, includes men's and women's apparel created to honor our service members while supporting the team.

The NFL does not profit from the sale of Salute to Service" products. Proceeds are awarded by the NFL Foundation to the NFL's military nonprofit partners.

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