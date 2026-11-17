For more than three decades, Jeff Bruce answered the call to serve.
Jeff spent 34 years in the United States Army as a Special Forces Green Beret, completing multiple deployments around the world throughout his career. His decades of service represent a remarkable commitment to his country and the sacrifices made by service members and their families.
The Indianapolis Colts were proud to recognize Jeff and thank him for his 34 years of dedicated service. But this recognition carried an even deeper meaning for one member of the Colts family.
Jeff is the proud father of Colts Cheerleader Lily Bruce.
On this special day, Lily had the opportunity to honor her dad in a way uniquely their own. She took his hand, brought him onto the field and welcomed him into a routine with her teammates, creating an unforgettable father-daughter moment centered around family, service and gratitude.
For Jeff and Lily, it was more than a performance. It was a chance for a daughter to celebrate her father, honor his 34 years of service and create a memory they will carry with them long after they leave the field.
The Indianapolis Colts honored United States Army veteran Jeff Bruce on the field at Sunday's Salute to Service game. Jeff then joined his daughter, Lily, and the rest of the Colts Cheer squad for a performance!
Registration open for 2027 Colts Cheer Auditions!
Applications are now open for the 2027 Indianapolis Colts Cheer Auditions, presented by Diamonds Direct and in part by Tyler Mason Salon & Spa, officially kicking off the search for the next members of the Colts Cheer squad.