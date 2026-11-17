For more than three decades, Jeff Bruce answered the call to serve.

Jeff spent 34 years in the United States Army as a Special Forces Green Beret, completing multiple deployments around the world throughout his career. His decades of service represent a remarkable commitment to his country and the sacrifices made by service members and their families.

The Indianapolis Colts were proud to recognize Jeff and thank him for his 34 years of dedicated service. But this recognition carried an even deeper meaning for one member of the Colts family.

Jeff is the proud father of Colts Cheerleader Lily Bruce.

On this special day, Lily had the opportunity to honor her dad in a way uniquely their own. She took his hand, brought him onto the field and welcomed him into a routine with her teammates, creating an unforgettable father-daughter moment centered around family, service and gratitude.