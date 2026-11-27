Beginning Friday, Nov. 27, fans can take advantage of special offers on Colts tickets and merchandise throughout the holiday weekend.

Colts Ticket & Gameday Offers

Make Colts football part of your holiday plans. Whether you're looking for tickets for the family, planning a gameday with friends or giving the gift of a Colts experience, check out these ways to catch a remaining home game.

Black Friday Ticket Offer

From Friday, Nov. 27 through Monday, Nov. 30, fans can automatically save 25% on single-game tickets for all remaining Colts home games when purchased through Colts.com/singlegame.

The offer includes:

Nov. 29 vs. New York Giants

Week 16 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Week 18 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

QDOBA Four Pack | Colts vs. Jaguars

Bring the crew to Lucas Oil Stadium for Colts vs. Jaguars with the QDOBA Four Pack, featuring four Colts tickets plus two QDOBA entrées for just $240.

Colts Pro Shop Holiday Deals