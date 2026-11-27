Beginning Friday, Nov. 27, fans can take advantage of special offers on Colts tickets and merchandise throughout the holiday weekend.
Colts Ticket & Gameday Offers
Make Colts football part of your holiday plans. Whether you're looking for tickets for the family, planning a gameday with friends or giving the gift of a Colts experience, check out these ways to catch a remaining home game.
Black Friday Ticket Offer
From Friday, Nov. 27 through Monday, Nov. 30, fans can automatically save 25% on single-game tickets for all remaining Colts home games when purchased through Colts.com/singlegame.
The offer includes:
- Nov. 29 vs. New York Giants
- Week 16 vs. Cincinnati Bengals
- Week 18 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
QDOBA Four Pack | Colts vs. Jaguars
Bring the crew to Lucas Oil Stadium for Colts vs. Jaguars with the QDOBA Four Pack, featuring four Colts tickets plus two QDOBA entrées for just $240.
Colts Pro Shop Holiday Deals
Shopping for a Colts fan on your list or looking to add something new to your own collection? The Colts Pro Shop has holiday savings online and in store throughout Black Friday and Cyber Weekend.
Check out some of the fan favorite items available at the Colts Pro Shop. Visit shop.colts.com today!
Save Up to 60% Online
From Nov. 26 through Nov. 30, fans can save up to 60% online across a wide selection of Colts jerseys, apparel, hats, gifts, collectibles and more.
Shop In Store & Save Up to 40%
Prefer to shop in person? Stop by the Colts Pro Shop at Lucas Oil Stadium to save up to 40% on select Colts gear, including Sideline styles, short-sleeve tees, gifts and accessories. Plus, Season Ticket Members can use Colts Connect toward in-store purchases.