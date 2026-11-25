Kicking The Stigma and the Indianapolis Colts will highlight mental health and wellness at the team's annual "Kicking The Stigma Game," when the Colts will face the New York Giants this Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Learn more about gameday here.
The Irsay family and the Colts launched Kicking The Stigma in 2020 to raise awareness about and end the stigma surrounding mental health. Since then, Kicking The Stigma has committed more than $33 million toward expanding treatment and research and raising awareness in Indiana and beyond.
SUN., NOV. 29 – "KICKING THE STIGMA GAME" || COLTS VS. GIANTS
During the game, the team will recognize Hoosier mental health professionals for their work, while fans will learn about Kicking The Stigma, other local resources and ways they can help or contribute to the effort:
- Mental Health Professionals Breakfast, presented by Ascension St. Vincent. The Colts will host a breakfast before kickoff to thank professionals from across the state for their commitment to providing treatment and services to those struggling with mental illness. The attendees also will hold the full-field American flag during the National Anthem.
- American Family Insurance Touchdown Town. Fans can enjoy pregame activities, live music, drink specials and other activities during the gameday tailgate party outside Lucas Oil Stadium. What's more, therapy dogs, courtesy of Paws & Think, will be onsite in conjunction with the Kicking The Stigma game. Learn more about Touchdown Town
- Fan Giveaway. The first 50,000 fans through the gate at Lucas Oil Stadium will receive the Kicking The Stigma friendship bracelet set, so fans can give a bracelet to a friend or loved one. Complete list of giveaways
- Coaches and players will wear Kicking The Stigma pregame warmup shirts, featuring the phrase "Strength in Every Story."
- "Blue" and the Colts Cheerleaders will incorporate Kicking The Stigma elements into their gameday uniforms.
- Commemorative Cup. For the first time, a commemorative Kicking The Stigma stadium cup will be available for purchase at concessions. Check out the wide variety of food and beverage options at Lucas Oil Stadium
- Proceeds from the Colts 50/50 raffle will go toward Kicking The Stigma Action Grants, which support nonprofits and organizations, primarily in Indiana, to expand mental health treatment and research. Purchase your 50/50 Raffle tickets now at 5050.Colts.com
KICKING THE STIGMA GEAR @ COLTS PRO SHOP
In recognition of the Kicking The Stigma game, the Colts will feature the Kicking The Stigma retail line in the Colts Pro Shop as the Item of the Game. The collection provides fans with another way to champion the initiative and join the Colts in raising awareness and reducing the stigma surrounding mental health.
A first look at this year's limited-edition Kicking The Stigma Collection. Built for comfort, inspired by real life, and grounded in the movement to normalize mental health conversations. Launching on the Colts Pro Shop in time for Mental Health Awareness Month.
Items available include:
- "Don't Let the Hard Days Win" cream hoodie. Life isn't about avoiding hard days; it's about not letting them define you. This hoodie blends comfort with courage, providing a cozy layer that doubles as a powerful mantra. The piece is perfect for early mornings, gamedays or winding down at home.
- "You Are Worth Fighting For" oversized gray tee. Some days feel heavier than others – but this tee is a reminder to keep going. This tee pairs an oversized streetwear fit with a bold message of resilience, making it more than apparel – it's encouragement you can wear.
- "Don't Let the Hard Days Win" oversized gray tee. Double down on determination with this oversized tee, which takes a laid-back fit and pairs it with words that inspire perseverance. Easy to throw on, impossible to ignore.
- "Kicking The Stigma" Blue Hat. The hat is a timeless lid in classic Colts Blue, built to be an everyday go-to with a purpose. Whether you're heading to the game or just running errands, it's a subtle way to rep the movement and keep your head in the right space at the same time.
- "You Are Enough" Canvas Hat. Some reminders can't be said enough. The Canvas Hat blends a casual, vintage feel with an affirmation worth carrying everywhere you go. Perfect for sunny days, gamedays and everything in between.
Partial proceeds benefit the Kicking The Stigma Action Grants, which directly fund nonprofits and other organizations that provide mental health treatment or raise awareness. Learn more about Kicking The Stigma Action Grants
KICKING THE STIGMA CONVERSATION STARTERS
A Kicking The Stigma "Conversation Starter" will be in the South Concourse of Lucas Oil Stadium to serve as a place to begin conversations and end the stigma surrounding mental health. Fans are encouraged to show their support by sharing their favorite photos on social media using #KickingTheStigma.