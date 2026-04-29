Kicking The Stigma to celebrate 2026 Mental Health Awareness Month

Kicking The Stigma will take part in activities and invite fans to learn more about mental health during 2026 Mental Health Awareness Month this May.

"Mental Health Awareness Month is a great time for all of us to remember that 'mental health is health,' and there should be no shame in discussing this important topic or seeking help," said Kalen Jackson, Colts Owner & Chief Brand Officer. "We look forward to celebrating this month by sharing positive messages, as well as mental health resources and information, with our friends, fans and neighbors here and beyond."