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Kicking The Stigma to celebrate 2026 Mental Health Awareness Month

Kicking The Stigma will take part in activities and invite fans to learn more about mental health during 2026 Mental Health Awareness Month this May.

Apr 29, 2026 at 10:00 AM
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Colts Communications

Kicking The Stigma will take part in activities and invite fans to learn more about mental health during 2026 Mental Health Awareness Month this May.

"Mental Health Awareness Month is a great time for all of us to remember that 'mental health is health,' and there should be no shame in discussing this important topic or seeking help," said Kalen Jackson, Colts Owner & Chief Brand Officer. "We look forward to celebrating this month by sharing positive messages, as well as mental health resources and information, with our friends, fans and neighbors here and beyond."

The Colts launched Kicking The Stigma in 2020 to raise awareness about and end the stigma surrounding mental health. To date, Kicking The Stigma has committed more than $32 million toward expanding treatment and research and raising awareness in Indiana and beyond. For more info, visit KickingTheStigma.org.

FRI., MAY 1 – "INSIDE THE HUDDLE:" MENTAL HEALTH IN THE WORKPLACE

Kicking The Stigma will partner with Ascension St. Vincent to host the second "Inside The Huddle" event to raise awareness about the importance of mental health and wellness.

This year's event will focus on mental health challenges and solutions in the workplace. Attendees will hear from leading experts as they explore compassion fatigue, burnout, resilience and practical strategies for managing stress on the job. Anyone navigating the workplace, from employees to managers and those who support them in fostering healthier work environments, is welcome.

SAT., MAY 2 – FISHERS FARMERS MARKET "HOPE FOR HAPPINESS DAY"

On the opening day of the Fishers (Ind.) Farmers Market, Kicking The Stigma will team up with organizers to highlight mental health during the market's Hope for Happiness Day.

Kicking The Stigma will join Bring Change to Mind at Hamilton Southeastern Schools, Stigma Free Fishers and the Fishers Health Department to raise awareness and share info and local mental health resources with attendees.

WHEN8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
WHERENickel Plate District Amphitheater, 6 Municipal Dr., Fishers

THURS., MAY 21 – MENTAL HEALTH ACTION DAY

Mental Health Action Day

Kicking The Stigma will join hundreds of nonprofits, public agencies and leaders globally to mark Mental Health Action Day, a day encouraging and empowering people to take action and focus on mental wellness for themselves, their loved ones or their community.

Those participating in Mental Health Action Day on social media are encouraged to use #MentalHealthAction in their posts. Free resources are available at www.MentalHealthisHealth.us.

"Greening" the Canal for Mental Health

On Mental Health Action Day, Kicking The Stigma will join the Mayor's Office, the city's Office of Public Health & Safety and other key stakeholders to turn the Indianapolis Central Canal green to highlight mental health awareness.

WED., MAY 27 – MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS NIGHT WITH INDIANAPOLIS INDIANS

Kicking The Stigma will join the Indianapolis Indians at their Mental Health Awareness Night at their May 27 home game vs. the Iowa Cubs.

The Colts and Kicking The Stigma will be at the ballpark along with mascot "Blue" and Colts Cheerleaders who will engage with fans at the Kicking The Stigma activation area.

Attendees must purchase a ticket to the baseball game to participate in activities. Tickets purchased at gofevo.com/event/INDKICKTS26 will help raise funds for the Kicking The Stigma Action Grants

AVAILABLE MAY 1 – KICKING THE STIGMA RETAIL COLLECTION

Starting May 1, Colts fans can purchase new items from the Kicking The Stigma Collection at shop.Colts.com. The new collection takes the mental health movement beyond football by creating streetwear-inspired pieces for everyday life:

  • "You Are Worth Fighting For" oversized gray tee. Some days feel heavier than others – but this tee is a reminder to keep going. This tee pairs an oversized streetwear fit with a bold message of resilience, making it more than apparel – it's encouragement you can wear.
  • "Don't Let the Hard Days Win" oversized gray tee. Double down on determination with this oversized tee, which takes a laid-back fit and pairs it with words that inspire perseverance. Easy to throw on, impossible to ignore.
  • "Kicking The Stigma" Blue Hat. The hat is a timeless lid in classic Colts Blue, built to be an everyday go-to with a purpose. Whether you're heading to the game or just running errands, it's a subtle way to rep the movement and keep your head in the right space at the same time.
  • "You Are Enough" Canvas Hat. Some reminders can't be said enough. The Canvas Hat blends a casual, vintage feel with an affirmation worth carrying everywhere you go. Perfect for sunny days, gamedays and everything in between.

The new pieces can be found at pop-up shops at Kicking The Stigma events during May or online at shop.Colts.com. Partial proceeds from the collection will support Kicking The Stigma Action Grants.

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