More than 60 Indianapolis Colts players – as well as the Irsay family, Head Coach Shane Steichen and others – will wear customized cleats and shoes highlighting charitable organizations in Indiana and beyond during this season's My Cause My Cleats game this Sunday vs. the New York Giants.

The player-led campaign began across the NFL in 2016 and has provided a platform to bring causes they are most passionate about to the forefront on gameday. As such, players may wear specially painted cleats during this game to support the charitable organization of their choice.