More than 60 Indianapolis Colts players – as well as the Irsay family, Head Coach Shane Steichen and others – will wear customized cleats and shoes highlighting charitable organizations in Indiana and beyond during this season's My Cause My Cleats game this Sunday vs. the New York Giants.
The player-led campaign began across the NFL in 2016 and has provided a platform to bring causes they are most passionate about to the forefront on gameday. As such, players may wear specially painted cleats during this game to support the charitable organization of their choice.
This season, the Colts again worked with Stadium Custom Kicks and Rodney Jackson of the Washington DC area to customize the cleats. Colts participating this year include:
|NAME
|NONPROFIT or CAUSE
|Carlie Irsay-Gordon
|Kicking the Stigma
|Casey Foyt
|Autism awareness
|Kalen Jackson
|Kicking the Stigma
|Shane Steichen
|Kicking the Stigma
|Nina Steichen
|Kicking the Stigma
|Adetomiwa Adebawore
|Uriel E. Owens Sickle Cell Disease Association of the Midwest
|Austin Ajiake
|Kicking the Stigma
|Mo Alie-Cox
|Kids' Voice Of Indiana
|CJ Allen
|Travon Walker Foundation
|Cam Ball
|Cancer Awareness
|Bryce Boettcher
|Wounded Warrior Project
|Davon Booth
|Davon Booth Beyond Type 1 & Autism Society of America
|Tanor Bortolini
|Alzheimer's Association
|Pharaoh Brown
|Kicking the Stigma
|Deion Burks
|Deion Burks Breast Cancer awareness & prevention
|Cam Bynum
|Parkview Health
|Jaylon Carlies
|Autism awareness
|Tahj Chambers
|Susan G. Komen
|Caden Curry
|Kicking the Stigma
|Akeem Davis-Gaither
|Living Beyond Breast Cancer
|Ashton Dulin
|Pancreatic Cancer awareness, Suicide Prevention
|Johnathan Edwards
|HeartCry Missionary Society
|Jalen Farmer
|Kicking the Stigma
|Sauce Gardner
|The Humble Pursuit
|DJ Giddens
|Cancer awareness
|Matt Goncalves
|American Cancer Society
|Anthony Gould
|Military Appreciation
|George Gumbs Jr.
|Kicking the Stigma
|Kapena Gushiken
|Boys II Men
|Kenneth Harris
|Bynum Faith Foundation
|A.J. Haulcy
|Breast Cancer awareness
|Reid Holskey
|Kicking the Stigma
|Arden Key
|Keys Empire Foundation
|Laiatu Latu
|LION195 Against Trafficking, Inc.
|Carl Lawson
|Kicking the Stigma
|Riley Leonard
|Tim Tebow Foundation
|Will Mallory
|Breast Cancer Research Foundation
|Roy Mbaeteka
|Kicking the Stigma
|Seth McGowan
|Substance Abuse awareness & prevention
|Mitchell Melton
|Cerebral Palsy awareness
|Drew Ogletree
|Just a Pair of Shoes
|Jonathan Owens
|Friends of the Children
|Alec Pierce
|Nantz National Alzheimer Center / Houston Methodist Hospital Foundation
|Bernhard Raimann
|Raimann Family Foundation
|Luke Rhodes
|Children of Fallen Soldiers
|Anthony Richardson Sr.
|Boys and Girls Club of Indiana
|Nolan Rucci
|Boys and Girls Club of Indiana
|Rigoberto Sanchez
|American Cancer Society
|Daniel Scott
|Habitat for Humanity
|Spencer Shrader
|Life After Notre Dame (LAND)
|Tim Smith
|Kicking the Stigma
|Grover Stewart
|Kicking the Stigma
|Jonathan Taylor
|Substance Abuse & Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA)
|Cam Taylor-Britt
|J.U.I.C.E. Family Foundation
|Luke Tenuta
|St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
|Jerry Tillery
|Hawaii Community Foundation
|Jalen Travis
|Jalen Travis Foundation | Next is Now
|Laquon Treadwell
|The Lead The Way Foundation
|Dalton Tucker
|Kicking the Stigma
|Jaylahn Tuimoloau
|Ovarian Cancer awareness
|Sedrick Van Pran-Granger
|The Caleb Wilson Foundation
|Justin Walley
|National Scoliosis Foundation
|Tyler Warren
|Sleep in Heavenly Peace
|Trey Washington
|Kicking the Stigma
|West Weeks
|Susan G. Komen
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|Destiny Rescue
|Hunter Wohler
|HVAF of Indiana
For more info, visit Colts.com/mycausemycleats.
This year's My Cause My Cleats game also coincides with the Colts' Nov. 29 Kicking The Stigma Game, where the Colts take moments throughout gameday to raise awareness about mental health and share info with fans about community resources and efforts.