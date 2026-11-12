Colts host military families for shoe-painting event with Kicasso

When people think of ways to wind down and relax, a lot of times painting and art come to mind.

Usually, that occurs on a blank canvas; the ones that are set up on an easel or set down flat on a table for kids and adults alike to express themselves.

For Carl Bradley, owner and operator of Kicasso Sneaker Art Bar, his canvas is shoes. Aimed at bringing a new activity to the Indianapolis area, Bradley wanted to show that shoes are more than just an everyday afterthought.

"Art is really great for the mind," Bradley said. "We see so much (art) opens up people in a different way to do the artwork, to work on shoes outside of just any other activity you could do. When you paint shoes, it's calming."

Continuing with their military outreach leading up to the Salute to Service game Sunday, the Colts welcomed families of service men and women to the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. New Shoe Day provided new sneakers to family members present.

Bradley and the Colts initially connected about three years ago with a goal of holding team building events and serving communities, such as service men and women and their families, to allow them to decompress and destress.

"The sacrifices that these families have given, that's what we want to be around," Bradley said. "So we love doing these types of activities. So anytime that we can come in and partner with the Colts, we love to do this."

Quarterbacks Daniel Jones, Anthony Richardson Sr. and Riley Leonard, as well as rookie guard Jalen Farmer and cornerback Kenneth Harris, showed up to the event, and even painted a pair of shoes of their own.

While the kids in attendance view Colts players as heroes on the field, Leonard views those serving and their families the same.

"Getting out here with military families is very important to me. Those who serve our country are, you know, the real heroes of this nation," Leonard said. "So it's awesome to get with them and their families and just see how great of fathers and mothers they are. People come from military backgrounds. They're just the best people with firm values. They just have great families."

Leonard is in his second NFL season, but wants to make sure Colts fans and the Indianapolis community see him as more than a quarterback.