Colts host Homecoming event for Peyton Manning Children's Hospital patients, parents and staff

Tuesday evening, more than 1,000 Peyton Manning Children's Hospital patients, families and care team members gathered at Lucas Oil Stadium for the second annual Peyton Manning Children's Hospital Homecoming Celebration.

The home of the Colts became a place for both current and former PMCH patients to experience a school homecoming, which some may not get to experience due to being in the hospital. Lucas Oil, Indianapolis Colts, Indiana Fever, Indiana Pacers and Called to Care joined forces to bring this evening to life.

Where the green field usually lays stood games, tables and food and drink set ups for attendees. Blue, Colts Cheer and the wide receiver unit were in attendance, and faces throughout Lucas Oil Stadium lit up seeing the faces of Indianapolis.

"We have patient ambassadors that get to come and be honored and walk out with a Colts player, and that's the highlight of their night," Called to Care chair Cali Estes said. "And they think it's so cool just to have them here and make it a fun night. And I think I like to make it about the patients to make them feel supported. I think obviously these athletes are always cheering them on. It's kind of like roles are reversed tonight and make it all about the patients and the families and celebrate them."

The event is still relatively young, with 2026 being just the second year. For everyone, the goal was to push themselves to create a memorable, carefree night for everyone attending to enjoy.

"Like everything we do, we always want to make everything bigger and better," president of Lucas Oil Katie Lucas said.

A select group of patient ambassadors got to hang out in the Colts locker room with the wide receivers. From decorating jackets to playing cornhole, players got to know some of the PMCH patients and cheer them on.

"It's always important to be in the community," Laquon Treadwell said. "The kids were fantastic. Teammates were here and we were having a good time. I've always wanted to give back to the community, so it's always been here in my heart to always be in the community, be a positive outlet for the kids, for the youth, for the generation that's coming after me."

As a parent, events with kids hit Treadwell a little harder than others.