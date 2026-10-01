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Colts host fifth annual Colts Unified Flag Classic

The event was held at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center Tuesday.

Oct 01, 2026 at 11:30 AM
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Abby Halpin

Contributing Writer

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Tuesday evening, the Colts hosted the fifth annual Colts Unified Flag Classic presented by JD Sports. Held at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center, Hamilton Heights, Greenwood, Pike and Arsenal Tech High Schools were all invited to participate in the event.

The "unified sports" concept was first developed by the Special Olympics to provide high school students with and without intellectual disabilities the opportunity to participate together on a team and collectively represent their school in sanctioned activities, providing a quality experience of training and competition in an inclusive environment.

Even though the event has been ongoing, 2026 was Indiana High School Athletic Association's assistant commissioner Brian Lewis' first time in charge of Unified Flag.

"Our relationship with the Indianapolis Colts is unique in the state of Indiana, and they've been great partners across the board," Lewis said. "And Unified Sports is just another one of those. To be able to bring kids out here to be in this facility and to be around these Colts players, it's great just to watch them interact with these kids."

Colts defensive backs, as well as wide receivers Ashton Dulin and Laquon Treadwell, and tight end Eli Pancol, were on the sidelines of each team throughout the first half of both games.

"When I was younger, having people who were professional anything around meant a lot," cornerback Justin Walley said. "Just giving my time, it means more to me than anything."

Walley and other members of the Colts sprinted up and down the sideline each and every play. They broke down huddles, led pregame warmups with the teams and helped call explosive plays on both sides of the ball.

For IHSAA and Unified Flag, having the support of the Colts is one thing, but having the support of Colts players brings the relationship to a whole other level.

"To see those professional athletes out here acting like 10 and 11-year-olds is great," Lewis said. "It's something these kids will never forget."

To check out everything the Colts do in the flag football space, including ways to bring the sport to schools, fans can visit colts.com/flag.

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