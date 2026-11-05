Marines capture second straight STS Flag Football title

Keenan Allen, Deion Burks, Ashton Dulin, Rigoberto Sanchez, Spencer Shrader and Laquon Treadwell served as coaches for Army, Navy and Air Force. Similar to other flag events hosted by the Colts, as games went on, the more invested each player got. Sidelines were electric and full of energy with every play.

"I love it. Adrenaline is pumping. You know, everybody's on the field," Major and public affairs officer for the Indiana National Guard Desaray M. Slusher said. "I learned so many football phrases that I didn't know prior to this event. So I'm learning, and I really enjoyed that."

"Well, we've been able to facilitate and include other service branches into the events, and it's been really good," Major Slusher said. "I think it's been really fun for everyone to interact. And especially with the Salute the Service flag football game, you get to see other sister branches that you don't normally get to interact with. So I appreciate the opportunity of being able to connect with the Navy, the Air Force, the Marines, and with Active Army. So this has been a very good pleasure."