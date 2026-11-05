Marines capture second straight STS Flag Football title

Just two days before the announcement of Colts long snapper Luke Rhodes as the team's 2026 Salute to Service nominee, he and several teammates spent his time with service men and women at the Colts Community Salute to Service Annual Flag Football Game.
For the third year, the Colts and Eleven Sports Media welcomed members from the Marines, Army, Navy and Air Force to face off in a flag football tournament on the indoor practice field at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.
The Marines walked into the facility seeking a second straight championship, with Rhodes serving as the team's coach throughout the tournament.
Rhodes must be a good luck charm for the branch that his father poured so much into, because the Marines defended their title, beating the Air Force in round one, followed by the Army in the title game.
"They're awesome dudes," Rhodes said. "My father was a Marine, so that affiliation hits home, and everybody out here just works hard and has fun. It's just a game, but they take it seriously, and I'm just happy to be a part of it."
Keenan Allen, Deion Burks, Ashton Dulin, Rigoberto Sanchez, Spencer Shrader and Laquon Treadwell served as coaches for Army, Navy and Air Force. Similar to other flag events hosted by the Colts, as games went on, the more invested each player got. Sidelines were electric and full of energy with every play.
"I love it. Adrenaline is pumping. You know, everybody's on the field," Major and public affairs officer for the Indiana National Guard Desaray M. Slusher said. "I learned so many football phrases that I didn't know prior to this event. So I'm learning, and I really enjoyed that."
While the event is still young, Major Slusher has seen it grow immensely from 2024, and hopes to continue adding service branches into the tournament.
"Well, we've been able to facilitate and include other service branches into the events, and it's been really good," Major Slusher said. "I think it's been really fun for everyone to interact. And especially with the Salute the Service flag football game, you get to see other sister branches that you don't normally get to interact with. So I appreciate the opportunity of being able to connect with the Navy, the Air Force, the Marines, and with Active Army. So this has been a very good pleasure."