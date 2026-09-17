Colts, American Family Insurance host annual School Uniform Blitz

Since Charlie Arenson took over as the Indiana sales director at American Family Insurance, the company has partnered with the Colts to present an annual School Uniform Blitz, providing elementary school students with new school uniforms, socks, Colts gear, water bottles, hats and hygiene kits. A washer/dryer unit, as well as laundry detergent for the year, was donated to the school.

"The whole goal with the event is to ensure clothing is not a barrier to success at school," Colts director of community impact Ande Sadtler said.

Tuesday, students at Central Elementary School in the MSD of Pike Township were able to walk around their school gym to pick out the new clothes and items, and a few Colts players joined them. Quenton Nelson, Luke Tenuta, Spencer Shrader and the entire tight end group went into the school in rounds to spend time with the kids and connect with the community.​

Colts Owner & Chief Brand Officer Kalen Jackson also stopped by in the morning, a commitment she continues to make year after year.

"I'm a mom and I have two young girls, and knowing how much it means to them when someone invests in them and the impact on their lives is one of my favorite parts of this event," Jackson said. "Of course, we're giving them new items and that's important. But it's also showing them that we care about their well-being and where they go in life."

American Family Insurance has been the event partner for six years. Arenson has seen the event grow into something he never thought of when it first began.

"It's bigger. We have more volunteers, more support," Arenson said. "When I say bigger, I mean the quantity of things. Now, we do hygiene kits and deodorant. When we first started, we didn't do any of those things."