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Colts, American Family Insurance host annual School Uniform Blitz

The event, which has been held for years, took place Tuesday.

Sep 17, 2026 at 09:05 AM
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Abby Halpin

Contributing Writer

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Since Charlie Arenson took over as the Indiana sales director at American Family Insurance, the company has partnered with the Colts to present an annual School Uniform Blitz, providing elementary school students with new school uniforms, socks, Colts gear, water bottles, hats and hygiene kits. A washer/dryer unit, as well as laundry detergent for the year, was donated to the school.

"The whole goal with the event is to ensure clothing is not a barrier to success at school," Colts director of community impact Ande Sadtler said.

Tuesday, students at Central Elementary School in the MSD of Pike Township were able to walk around their school gym to pick out the new clothes and items, and a few Colts players joined them. Quenton Nelson, Luke Tenuta, Spencer Shrader and the entire tight end group went into the school in rounds to spend time with the kids and connect with the community.​

Colts Owner & Chief Brand Officer Kalen Jackson also stopped by in the morning, a commitment she continues to make year after year.

"I'm a mom and I have two young girls, and knowing how much it means to them when someone invests in them and the impact on their lives is one of my favorite parts of this event," Jackson said. "Of course, we're giving them new items and that's important. But it's also showing them that we care about their well-being and where they go in life."

American Family Insurance has been the event partner for six years. Arenson has seen the event grow into something he never thought of when it first began.

"It's bigger. We have more volunteers, more support," Arenson said. "When I say bigger, I mean the quantity of things. Now, we do hygiene kits and deodorant. When we first started, we didn't do any of those things."

After the event concludes each year, there's already a line of people eager to volunteer for the next one, and it's all to help the kids who need a little extra love.

Community Tuesday: School Uniform Blitz at Central Elementary School

Colts players, in partnership with American Family Insurance, surprised students at Central Elementary School with a personalized shopping experience for school uniforms, supplies and gear during the 8th annual Colts School Uniform Blitz.

G Quenton Nelson #56, K Spencer Shrader #3, TE Pharaoh Brown #49, Lily B. and Malia D.
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G Quenton Nelson #56, K Spencer Shrader #3, TE Pharaoh Brown #49, Lily B. and Malia D.

© Indianapolis Colts
C Tanor Bortolini #60
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C Tanor Bortolini #60

© Indianapolis Colts
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G Quenton Nelson #56
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G Quenton Nelson #56

© Indianapolis Colts
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© Indianapolis Colts
TE Kenny Fletcher Jr. #48
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TE Kenny Fletcher Jr. #48

© Indianapolis Colts
TE Drew Ogletree #85
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TE Drew Ogletree #85

© Indianapolis Colts
TE Kenny Fletcher Jr. #48
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TE Kenny Fletcher Jr. #48

© Indianapolis Colts
Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation and Boyd Jackson - Pro Personnel Assistant
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Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation and Boyd Jackson - Pro Personnel Assistant

© Indianapolis Colts
Lily B.
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Lily B.

© Indianapolis Colts
TE Tyler Warren #84
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TE Tyler Warren #84

© Indianapolis Colts
TE Drew Ogletree #85, TE Tyler Warren #84 and TE Will Mallory #86
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TE Drew Ogletree #85, TE Tyler Warren #84 and TE Will Mallory #86

© Indianapolis Colts
Lily B.
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Lily B.

© Indianapolis Colts
TE Will Mallory #86
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TE Will Mallory #86

© Indianapolis Colts
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Malia D.
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Malia D.

© Indianapolis Colts
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Lily B.
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Lily B.

© Indianapolis Colts
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© Indianapolis Colts
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© Indianapolis Colts
T Luke Tenuta #67
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T Luke Tenuta #67

© Indianapolis Colts
T Luke Tenuta #67
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T Luke Tenuta #67

© Indianapolis Colts
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© Indianapolis Colts
Malia D.
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Malia D.

© Indianapolis Colts
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C Tanor Bortolini #60
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C Tanor Bortolini #60

© Indianapolis Colts
Malia D.
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Malia D.

© Indianapolis Colts
T Luke Tenuta #67
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T Luke Tenuta #67

© Indianapolis Colts
G Quenton Nelson #56
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G Quenton Nelson #56

© Indianapolis Colts
TE Pharaoh Brown #49
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TE Pharaoh Brown #49

© Indianapolis Colts
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© Indianapolis Colts
Eric Cole - Corporate Partnership Executive
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Eric Cole - Corporate Partnership Executive

© Indianapolis Colts
G Quenton Nelson #56
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G Quenton Nelson #56

© Indianapolis Colts
Lily B. and Malia D.
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Lily B. and Malia D.

© Indianapolis Colts
K Spencer Shrader #3
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K Spencer Shrader #3

© Indianapolis Colts
Malia D.
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Malia D.

© Indianapolis Colts
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© Indianapolis Colts
TE Pharaoh Brown #49
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TE Pharaoh Brown #49

© Indianapolis Colts
K Spencer Shrader #3
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K Spencer Shrader #3

© Indianapolis Colts
Malia D.
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Malia D.

© Indianapolis Colts
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Lily B. and Malia D.
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Lily B. and Malia D.

© Indianapolis Colts
G Quenton Nelson #56 and Malia D.
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G Quenton Nelson #56 and Malia D.

© Indianapolis Colts
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G Quenton Nelson #56
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G Quenton Nelson #56

© Indianapolis Colts
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© Indianapolis Colts
G Quenton Nelson #56
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G Quenton Nelson #56

© Indianapolis Colts
K Spencer Shrader #3
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K Spencer Shrader #3

© Indianapolis Colts
Lily B.
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Lily B.

© Indianapolis Colts
G Quenton Nelson #56
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G Quenton Nelson #56

© Indianapolis Colts
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© Indianapolis Colts
Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation
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Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation

© Indianapolis Colts
Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation
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Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation

© Indianapolis Colts
K Spencer Shrader #3
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K Spencer Shrader #3

© Indianapolis Colts
G Quenton Nelson #56
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G Quenton Nelson #56

© Indianapolis Colts
Lily B.
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Lily B.

© Indianapolis Colts
K Spencer Shrader #3
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K Spencer Shrader #3

© Indianapolis Colts
G Quenton Nelson #56
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G Quenton Nelson #56

© Indianapolis Colts
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G Quenton Nelson #56

© Indianapolis Colts
Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation
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Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation

© Indianapolis Colts
K Spencer Shrader #3 and G Quenton Nelson #56
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K Spencer Shrader #3 and G Quenton Nelson #56

© Indianapolis Colts
Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation
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Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation

© Indianapolis Colts
TE Kenny Fletcher Jr. #48 and Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation
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TE Kenny Fletcher Jr. #48 and Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation

© Indianapolis Colts
Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation and Megan Imbach - Partnership & Marketing Intern
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Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation and Megan Imbach - Partnership & Marketing Intern

© Indianapolis Colts
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© Indianapolis Colts
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TE Kenny Fletcher Jr. #48, TE Tyler Warren #84, TE Will Mallory #86 and CSedrick Van Pran-Granger #63
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TE Kenny Fletcher Jr. #48, TE Tyler Warren #84, TE Will Mallory #86 and CSedrick Van Pran-Granger #63

© Indianapolis Colts
Lily B.
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Lily B.

© Indianapolis Colts
TE Will Mallory #86
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TE Will Mallory #86

© Indianapolis Colts
TE Carson Towt #45 and TE Tyler Warren #84
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TE Carson Towt #45 and TE Tyler Warren #84

© Indianapolis Colts
TE Drew Ogletree #85
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TE Drew Ogletree #85

© Indianapolis Colts
TE Will Mallory #86
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TE Will Mallory #86

© Indianapolis Colts
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TE Tyler Warren #84 and TE Mo Alie-Cox #81
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TE Tyler Warren #84 and TE Mo Alie-Cox #81

© Indianapolis Colts
TE Will Mallory #86
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TE Will Mallory #86

© Indianapolis Colts
TE Mo Alie-Cox #81
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TE Mo Alie-Cox #81

© Indianapolis Colts
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© Indianapolis Colts
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