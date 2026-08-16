Colts join Indiana Pacers, Indiana Fever, Noblesville Boom to donate $250,000 to Indiana flood relief efforts

The Indianapolis Colts and Indiana Pacers, Indiana Fever and Noblesville Boom on Sunday announced a joint donation of $250,000 to the American Red Cross to support flood relief efforts in Central Indiana.

The Colts contributed $125,000 while the Pacers, Fever and Boom contributed the other $125,000. The funds will go directly to the American Red Cross' ongoing response and recovery efforts across the region, which was hit with torrential rains and severe storms last week, leading to historic flooding along the White River.

The American Red Cross is providing shelter, food, relief supplies and other critical resources to those impacted by the floods as part of their emergency assistance efforts.

"Our hearts go out to all our fellow Hoosiers affected by this terrible flooding," Colts Owner, Chief Brand Officer & President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation Kalen Jackson said. "The financial cost for families, businesses and others is enormous, but the emotional stress can be equally daunting and heavy. It's times like these when it's so important for people and communities to come together to take care of each other, and that's why we're partnering with the Simons and the Fever, Pacers and Boom to lend a hand."

"Sports have a unique ability to bring people together, and our connection to this community extends well beyond the court or the field," Pacers Foundation Chair Rachel Simon said. "That's why we're proud to join the Colts and the Irsay family in supporting the American Red Cross to help provide relief to the individuals and families who have been impacted by these devastating floods. Our thoughts are with everyone across Central Indiana whose homes, businesses and lives have been disrupted by this severe weather."

The White River crested at over 20 feet on Saturday, prompting hundreds of residents in riverside areas including Noblesville, Broad Ripple, Rocky Ripple and Ravenswood to evacuate. According to the Associated Press, at least five people died and at least 95 people and 45 pets have been rescued due to the floods.

"We are incredibly grateful for this partnership and generous support during such a challenging time for so many Hoosiers," CEO of the American Red Cross Indiana Region Terry Stigdon said. "This gift reflects the power of our community coming together to help neighbors in need. It will help ensure families impacted by the devastating flooding have access to critical assistance now and the support they need for their recovery."