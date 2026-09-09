Colts kick off 2026 Community Tuesdays with Pike Township Fire Headquarters visit

"Just being able to be out here with such great people that work in our community and our first responders do a lot of things that not every person can do out here," Curry said. "You got to give them so much respect and just so much gratitude for what they do day in and day out. I'm just happy to be able to come out here and help them."

Being involved in the community is not out of the ordinary for CJ Allen. The linebacker out of Georgia was named to the SEC Community Service Team in 2025. Making an immediate mark in a new city was crucial for Allen.

"How you carry yourself off the field will benefit you on the field too," Allen said. "Any time you're able to make an impact anywhere you go, you want to leave the place better than you found it."

The first Community Tuesday of the year was also a part of Colts Rookie Academy, a program led by Colts vice president of player engagement, and former player, David Thornton. The program helps rookies not only get to know the people in the community, but also learn about finances, living situations and many more day-to-day things that someone living on their own for the first time may not initially think about. The program is a large reason INVST continues to partner with the Colts.