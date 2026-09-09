Colts kick off 2026 Community Tuesdays with Pike Township Fire Headquarters visit

Every Tuesday during the season, the Colts' community impact team puts together "Community Tuesdays," aimed at getting players and coaches involved in the Indianapolis area.
To kick off the 2026 slate, in partnership with INVST, rookies visited the Pike Township Fire Department headquarters to thank the first responders for the sacrifices they make to serve the community, as well as serving those on duty lunch.
In addition to the visit, the Indianapolis Colts announced a $10,000 donation to the Pike Fire Department to support its work.
For several members of the rookie class, the visit was their first chance to interact with members of the Indianapolis community.
Caden Curry, however, knows the area better than anyone. The Center Grove High School alum grew up just 40 minutes from the fire station
Kicking off the 2026 Community Tuesday slate, rookies partnered with INVST for a visit to Pike Township Fire Department headquarters, where they had the opportunity to thank local first responders for their dedication, service and sacrifices to the community and serve lunch to those on duty.
"Just being able to be out here with such great people that work in our community and our first responders do a lot of things that not every person can do out here," Curry said. "You got to give them so much respect and just so much gratitude for what they do day in and day out. I'm just happy to be able to come out here and help them."
Being involved in the community is not out of the ordinary for CJ Allen. The linebacker out of Georgia was named to the SEC Community Service Team in 2025. Making an immediate mark in a new city was crucial for Allen.
"How you carry yourself off the field will benefit you on the field too," Allen said. "Any time you're able to make an impact anywhere you go, you want to leave the place better than you found it."
The first Community Tuesday of the year was also a part of Colts Rookie Academy, a program led by Colts vice president of player engagement, and former player, David Thornton. The program helps rookies not only get to know the people in the community, but also learn about finances, living situations and many more day-to-day things that someone living on their own for the first time may not initially think about. The program is a large reason INVST continues to partner with the Colts.
"The Colts built the Rookie Academy to help first-year players grow as athletes and as people and that's the same work we do every day through our company pillars of educate, guide, and counsel," INVST said in a statement. "Standing behind the Rookie Academy isn't a departure for INVST. It's the center of who we are. We give back because our people and our communities come first, and we're proud to do it alongside the Colts."