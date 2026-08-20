Colts continue Indiana flood relief efforts

The Colts earlier this week announced a $250,000 joint donation with the Indiana Pacers, Indiana Fever and Noblesville Boom to the American Red Cross to support flood relief efforts across central Indiana, which was besieged by historic, damaging and deadly flooding earlier this month.

The American Red Cross' flood relief efforts include providing shelter, food, relief supplies and other critical resources to those impacted by the floods as part of their emergency assistance efforts.

At least seven people died due to the floods, which impacted communities along the White River and surrounding waterways. The Colts will hold a moment of silence for those who lost their lives, and all who have been impacted by the floods, prior to kickoff of their preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday.