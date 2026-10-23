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Colts WR Laquon Treadwell named NFLPA Week 7 Community MVP

Treadwell and his foundation hosted a "High Tea" event with Indiana Women In Need.

Oct 23, 2026 at 12:54 PM
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Abby Halpin

Contributing Writer

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The NFL Player's Association on Friday announced Colts wide receiver Laquon Treadwell as the Week 7 Community MVP.

Treadwell partnered with Indiana Women In Need to host a "High Tea" for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Breast cancer survivors and their daughters attended the luncheon and made jewelry and gift bags.

Treadwell and his Lead the Way foundation also honored 14-year-old Kayla as this season's third Laquon's Leaders in Training honoree, taking home two tickets to a Colts game.

The NFLPA will be donating $10,000 to Treadwell's Lead the Way Foundation as part of the honor.

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