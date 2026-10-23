Colts WR Laquon Treadwell named NFLPA Week 7 Community MVP

The NFL Player's Association on Friday announced Colts wide receiver Laquon Treadwell as the Week 7 Community MVP.

Treadwell partnered with Indiana Women In Need to host a "High Tea" for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Breast cancer survivors and their daughters attended the luncheon and made jewelry and gift bags.

Treadwell and his Lead the Way foundation also honored 14-year-old Kayla as this season's third Laquon's Leaders in Training honoree, taking home two tickets to a Colts game.