The Colts Cheerleaders have been a mainstay in the Indianapolis community for decades. Besides getting fans energized from the sidelines at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sundays, cheerleaders serve as ambassadors for the Colts organization.

One other major project of Colts Cheer is the Junior Cheer clinics. Held seven times throughout the season, Junior Cheer provides girls aged 3-14 with the opportunity to learn, grow and perform.

This week's Community Tuesday event combined two key parts of Colts Cheer: youth programming and community involvement.

Normally held at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center's indoor field, Junior Cheer was taken on the road to the John Boner Fitness and Legacy Center Tuesday afternoon. 11 cheerleaders spent the first hour with the girls talking about confidence and completing an activity book, which included a "design your own cheer uniform" section.

The activity book was an opportunity for cheerleaders and the girls to connect in a more personal way and get to know each other a bit better.

Another emphasis: being JOYleaders. Colts Cheerleaders have used their platform to bring joy to others by leading with kindness, creating genuine connections, serving the community and making people feel seen, valued and included.

"We bonded a lot," cheerleader Mary-Kaitlin said. "The little girl that I was with today, she was telling me about how much she loved doing her makeup and her hair, and we bonded over that. She had actually added rhinestones to her plain T-shirt, and that's what I do every day on our cheer team. So it was a special moment for us to kind of combine our two talents into dance and arts and crafts."

More meaningful time together seemed to break everyone out of their shells when 11 more cheerleaders showed up to help teach a routine.

The biggest surprise of the day: fresh pairs of poms. After being mesmerized by cheerleaders' white poms, each attendee got their own pair of royal blue ones.

Once everyone had the routine down, flawlessly might I add, it was the girls' turn to flip the script and teach Colts Cheerleaders routines of their own. While some had more dance-focused routines, others were cheering loud and hard.