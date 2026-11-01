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Colts RB Jonathan Taylor focused on 'embarrassing' loss to Jaguars, not swirling trade rumors

Taylor rushed eight times for 23 yards in the Colts' 35-point loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.

Nov 01, 2026 at 05:28 PM
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JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Jonathan Taylor

JACKSONVILLE – After the Colts' 42-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, running back Jonathan Taylor stiff-armed questions about recent trade buzz and directed his answers toward his own role in Sunday's blowout defeat.

"I'm part of this," Taylor said. "My performance was nowhere near up to par. It's not like I'm sitting here (where) I went for 200 yards and five touchdowns and we still lost. No, I'm part of it. I'm part of the embarrassing butt whooping today."

With the NFL's trade deadline nine days away, questions about Taylor's future with the now-2-6 Colts will persist. But as he said last week, those are out of his control.

For Taylor, what's in his control is how works and prepares to execute each play call during a game. On Sunday, he said he wished he could've been more explosive – his longest rush was 19 yards, but his seven other attempts gained just four yards.

Taylor caught four passes for 24 yards, with one of those going for 15 yards and another losing seven yards.

"My main thing is man, what I put on film today — you're only as good as your last game," Taylor said, "and that's not the type of film I want to (have)."

Taylor's 23 rushing yards were his lowest total in a game in which he started and did not exit with an injury since his rookie season.

Across the board, though, the Colts struggled to mount any consistent positives on offense or defense against the Jaguars. The Jaguars averaged nearly seven yards per play (6.9), while the Colts barely got above four yards per play (4.1). Taylor lost a fumble when he stumbled before pitching the ball to wide receiver Josh Downs on a gadget play, one of three Colts turnovers on Sunday.

"That's the performance we put out there," Taylor said. "It's embarrassing. And that's on us. We gotta own it."

Another turnover came when a Daniel Jones pass slipped through Tyler Warren's hands, allowing Jaguars safety Rayuan Lane III to intercept it at the Jacksonville eight-yard line. Lane sprinted downfield with, ultimately, two players left to chase him: Jones and Taylor.

It was that kind of game for the Colts, one in which Taylor had a chance to sprint, untouched, 90 yards down the field.

Just not with the ball in his hands.

Game Photos: Colts at Jaguars, Week 8

Follow the action from Jacksonville as the Colts take on the Jaguars in an AFC South divisional matchup in Week 8,.

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