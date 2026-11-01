Colts RB Jonathan Taylor focused on 'embarrassing' loss to Jaguars, not swirling trade rumors

JACKSONVILLE – After the Colts' 42-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, running back Jonathan Taylor stiff-armed questions about recent trade buzz and directed his answers toward his own role in Sunday's blowout defeat.

"I'm part of this," Taylor said. "My performance was nowhere near up to par. It's not like I'm sitting here (where) I went for 200 yards and five touchdowns and we still lost. No, I'm part of it. I'm part of the embarrassing butt whooping today."

With the NFL's trade deadline nine days away, questions about Taylor's future with the now-2-6 Colts will persist. But as he said last week, those are out of his control.

For Taylor, what's in his control is how works and prepares to execute each play call during a game. On Sunday, he said he wished he could've been more explosive – his longest rush was 19 yards, but his seven other attempts gained just four yards.

Taylor caught four passes for 24 yards, with one of those going for 15 yards and another losing seven yards.

"My main thing is man, what I put on film today — you're only as good as your last game," Taylor said, "and that's not the type of film I want to (have)."