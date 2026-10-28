After trading DeForest Buckner, Quenton Nelson, Colts focus on controllable present, not uncontrollable future

Here's the thing you should understand when a team trades two franchise pillars in a matter of hours.

For the players inside the Colts' locker room, yes, it's weird to have DeForest Buckner and Quenton Nelson's lockers sit empty, stripped of the nameplates above them with each player's gear and mementos shipped with them to the Bay Area and Seattle, respectively.

"Seeing it is definitely tough," left tackle Bernhard Raimann, whose locker has been next to Nelson's since he arrived in 2022, said.

But players don't make it to the NFL, or stick in the NFL, by concerning themselves with things out of their control.

And so the Colts' trades of Buckner and Nelson on Tuesday, for the players still on the team, can't impact how they begin preparing Wednesday to face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

"Our mentality is still the same," tight end Tyler Warren said. "We go out and prepare to win each game and do our best to be ready each week. So as far as the way we're going about the week, I don't think it changes much for us. Obviously, they're two great players, so that's something — guys got to step up and fill their roles. But as far as preparation, stuff like that, I'd say it's still a similar week."

As Warren alluded to, though, Tuesday's deals weren't your run-of-the-mill pre-deadline trades. Buckner and Nelson were load-bearing players for the Colts, guys who were outstanding players on the field and tremendous leaders off it. Both had been voted team captains in six consecutive seasons.

And both players left a lasting impact on their now-former teammates.

"The energy and effort (Nelson) plays with, and he plays the game the right way, and that's something I try to do," Warren said.