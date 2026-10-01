How Jonathan Owens' energy is helping the Colts, both behind the scenes and at center stage

Even in the quiet of the Colts' locker room at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center, you can see the fire in Owens' eyes as he talks about not only his pregame message, but also the role he embraces on this team. This is not a guy who will BS his way through anything, and certainly not when it comes to the importance of one of the things he brings to a football team.

This is a topic that means something to Owens.

"The ball finds energy," Owens said. "People feed off energy. It's something essential to a football team."

With the Colts, Owens is fully committed to being the energy guy. He's always been energetic, but as a veteran on his fourth team – and he's made the playoffs in each of his three previous stops – he's now someone who commands immense respect within his locker room.

"He's a player that's super fiery," safety Cam Bynum said. "He's played a lot of years in the league, he has a lot of experience. He's a good veteran in every phase."

"The energy he brings, he's the same person every day," defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said. "And guys feed off that energy."

There's that word again. Owens flies around on special teams, contributes on defense and isn't shy about speaking his mind. He described himself as a guy who "won't shut up." That's a good thing. If you're with him in practice, you better match his "full speed, balls-to-the-wall" mentality, as he put it.

"The energy and the leadership that he brings are important," Bynum said. "He's one of the glue guys that keeps the locker room together."

On Sunday, as Owens' speech became more and more fiery, teammates attentively bounced in the background. Defensive tackle Grover Stewart, tight end Mo Alie-Cox and long snapper Luke Rhodes are among those in the frame, nodding their heads along with Owens' words. It shouldn't be lost here that those are three of the Colts' longest-tenured players, guys who all entered the league while Owens was grinding away in collegiate obscurity at Division II Missouri Western.

The Colts, then, went out and won, 19-17, over the Texans. They started fast, forcing a three-and-out on defense and building a lead at halftime. And then, with the game on the line, this team collectively executed to pull back ahead of Houston in the dying embers of the afternoon.

But the fire, the passion, the energy – there's that word again – was sparked by Owens just before kickoff.