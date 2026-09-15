After ID'ing issues vs. Ravens, Lou Anarumo & Colts defense begin working toward solutions for Week 2 game vs. Chiefs

Lou Anarumo didn't shy away from what happened with the Colts' defense Sunday, referring to allowing the Baltimore Ravens to churn out 506 yards of total offense and 7.9 yards per play as, succinctly, a "bad game."

But the veteran defensive coordinator on Tuesday also expressed confidence he, his coaches and players can fix the issues that led to Baltimore scoring 41 points in Week 1.

"It always starts with me and we have to do a better job," Anarumo said. "I have to do a better job getting the guys ready to go. But I think that after watching it, after showing it to the guys yesterday, they feel better about how to proceed going forward. And we'll make sure it doesn't happen again."

A few key things Anarumo discussed during a media session on Tuesday:

Defensive communication

Both safety Cam Bynum – who was the "green dot" guy communicating the defense – and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner pointed to alignment issues against the Ravens following Sunday's game. One example: On Zay Flowers' 49-yard reception on Baltimore's first play of the game, several players were pointing and moving when Lamar Jackson snapped the ball.

Part of it was the Colts being caught off guard, Anarumo said, by how quickly the Ravens went from breaking the huddle to snapping the ball. On this particular play, Jackson received the snap about five seconds after breaking the huddle (for reference, on the Ravens' first play of their next drive, the gap from breaking the huddle to snapping the ball was about 10 seconds).

Baltimore's tempo from huddle to snap varied, but when their offense operated quickly, it stressed communication for a defense that also had Bynum communicating the defensive calls for the first time in a regular season environment.

Anarumo said he and Colts coaches are evaluating "everything" after Sunday's game.

"It's certainly not just on Cam, but we've got to evaluate everything we do," Anarumo said. "How was the flow of all that? And that's what we were focused on yesterday and certainly throughout the course of today."

Justin Walley's play

Walley drew an extremely challenging assignment in Flowers, who was second in the AFC in receptions last year and has posted consecutive 1,000-yard seasons while establishing himself as one of the league's best slot receivers.

Flowers picked up chunk gains on a handful of snaps with Walley in coverage, but Anarumo and the Colts aren't willing to throw away weeks of strong practice performances from the 2025 third-round pick after his NFL debut (Walley missed the entire 2025 season with a torn ACL).

Throughout camp, Anarumo, head coach Shane Steichen and several teammates all roundly praised Walley's coverage skills and energetic mentality.