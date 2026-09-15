 Skip to main content
Advertising

After ID'ing issues vs. Ravens, Lou Anarumo & Colts defense begin working toward solutions for Week 2 game vs. Chiefs

The Colts allowed 506 yards of offense and did not record a pass break-up or tackle for a loss in their Week 1 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Sep 15, 2026 at 04:39 PM
Author Image
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Lou Anarumo colts defense

Lou Anarumo didn't shy away from what happened with the Colts' defense Sunday, referring to allowing the Baltimore Ravens to churn out 506 yards of total offense and 7.9 yards per play as, succinctly, a "bad game."

But the veteran defensive coordinator on Tuesday also expressed confidence he, his coaches and players can fix the issues that led to Baltimore scoring 41 points in Week 1.

"It always starts with me and we have to do a better job," Anarumo said. "I have to do a better job getting the guys ready to go. But I think that after watching it, after showing it to the guys yesterday, they feel better about how to proceed going forward. And we'll make sure it doesn't happen again."

A few key things Anarumo discussed during a media session on Tuesday:

Defensive communication

Both safety Cam Bynum – who was the "green dot" guy communicating the defense – and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner pointed to alignment issues against the Ravens following Sunday's game. One example: On Zay Flowers' 49-yard reception on Baltimore's first play of the game, several players were pointing and moving when Lamar Jackson snapped the ball.

Part of it was the Colts being caught off guard, Anarumo said, by how quickly the Ravens went from breaking the huddle to snapping the ball. On this particular play, Jackson received the snap about five seconds after breaking the huddle (for reference, on the Ravens' first play of their next drive, the gap from breaking the huddle to snapping the ball was about 10 seconds).

Baltimore's tempo from huddle to snap varied, but when their offense operated quickly, it stressed communication for a defense that also had Bynum communicating the defensive calls for the first time in a regular season environment.

Anarumo said he and Colts coaches are evaluating "everything" after Sunday's game.

"It's certainly not just on Cam, but we've got to evaluate everything we do," Anarumo said. "How was the flow of all that? And that's what we were focused on yesterday and certainly throughout the course of today."

Justin Walley's play

Walley drew an extremely challenging assignment in Flowers, who was second in the AFC in receptions last year and has posted consecutive 1,000-yard seasons while establishing himself as one of the league's best slot receivers.

Flowers picked up chunk gains on a handful of snaps with Walley in coverage, but Anarumo and the Colts aren't willing to throw away weeks of strong practice performances from the 2025 third-round pick after his NFL debut (Walley missed the entire 2025 season with a torn ACL).

Throughout camp, Anarumo, head coach Shane Steichen and several teammates all roundly praised Walley's coverage skills and energetic mentality.

"We're not going to waver on Justin Walley because of one bad game," Anarumo said. "We don't have time for any bad games, but he's going to be a good player. He's proven that through the spring into training camp and through the preseason stuff. So, he'll be better with every game that he plays and he needs reps, and he's going to get them."

The rotation at linebacker

The Colts started Akeem Davis-Gaither (64 snaps) and Jaylon Carlies (42 snaps) with rookie Bryce Boettcher (23 snaps) subbing in at times; rookie CJ Allen did not play. Anarumo chalked up Allen's situation to the 2026 second-round pick being set back nearly a month due to two injuries just before and then during training camp.

Anarumo, too, added he's confident in where Allen will eventually wind up.

"CJ is getting better every day, so I am not down on him at all," Anarumo said. "He's a rookie. It takes some time, especially at his position, but he's really progressing the way we want to and every day he gets better physically."

Expect to see Anarumo continue to rotate his linebackers based on situations early in the season.

"Just think early in the season, as we work through it, keeping those guys in particular situations, particular packages where they can learn and grow, and the more they learn, the more they grow, the more they'll get," Anarumo said. "And we're not going to try to overload anybody too early, especially a young guy."

Related Content

news

After Week 1 'wake-up call,' Colts left to digest game-defining mistakes in loss to Ravens

The Colts entered the 2026 season with a team-wide collective belief, but by Sunday evening were left to pick up the pieces from a three-score defeat to the Baltimore Ravens.

news

'You've never quit anything in your life'

DeForest Buckner underwent neck surgery on New Year's Eve 2025, and through a grueling rehab – both mentally and physically – the heart and soul of the Colts' defense will be back on the field in Sunday's season opener against the Baltimore Ravens.

news

'No fees, Just football' Single-game tickets return for 2026 home schedule

Limited time offer available Sept. 8-9 only

news

Colts announce 5 team captains for 2026 season

Head coach Shane Steichen on Thursday announced the Colts' season-long captains.

news

Daniel Jones' availability throughout training camp, preseason underscores Colts' confidence in 2026 offense

Daniel Jones took nearly every first-team rep from Day 1 of training camp through the Colts' final preseason practice last week.

news

Spencer Shrader wins Colts' kicking competition

Shrader connected on field goals from 60 and 61 yards during the preseason and emerged from a tight competition with Blake Grupe to be the Colts' kicker in 2026.

news

Keenan Allen, DeForest Buckner, Sauce Gardner get in and out of Colts' preseason finale with important plays ahead of 2026 regular season

Keenan Allen had a 24-yard reception, DeForest Buckner hustled for a tackle and Sauce Gardner picked off a pass as the Colts closed out the 2026 preseason on Saturday against the Detroit Lions.

news

Colts CB Charvarius Ward Sr. returns to practice, expects to be ready for Week 1 vs. Baltimore Ravens

Ward missed about two weeks worth of practices with a back injury, but has worked his way back on to the field this week.

news

Colts hopeful Alec Pierce returns to practice this week, starters (minus Daniel Jones, Jonathan Taylor) to play 8-12 plays in preseason finale vs. Detroit Lions

Colts head coach Shane Steichen shared a handful of newsworthy items during his press conference prior to practice on Tuesday. We'll start with injury updates:

news

As kicking competition enters final stretch, Colts believe they 'can't go wrong' with Blake Grupe or Spencer Shrader

Colts special teams coordinator Brian Mason said both Blake Grupe and Spencer Shrader will get extra work this week, with roster cuts due by 6 p.m. on Sunday.

news

One week from 53-man roster decisions, Anthony Richardson Sr.'s focus is to help Colts win

The Colts have continued to send signals they would prefer to keep Richardson on their 53-man roster along with Daniel Jones and Riley Leonard.

Want more Colts content from the official source? Add Colts.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!
Advertising