'You've never quit anything in your life'

It's Aug. 29, 2026, and three snaps into his first game since December of last year, DeForest Buckner is facing a double team.
What else is new?
The Detroit Lions, on a first and 10, have their right tackle and center block Buckner on an under center play-action rollout. Buckner works off the double team as Lions quarterback Luke Altmyer throws into the flat to tight end Jackson Meeks. Colts linebacker Jaylon Carlies starts to wrap up Meeks.
Buckner, sprinting to chew up turf from the near hash to the sideline, helps bring Meeks to the ground. For context: Defensive tackles hustling to make a sideline tackle in a preseason game is not something teams take for granted.
For Buckner, though, it's the standard.
What else is new?
"He made a few of them – I mean, the preseason game, but then even in training camp, he made a ton of those plays in training camp, and it was like, 'Oh yeah, he's back,'" head coach Shane Steichen said. "It's great to have him fully healthy and ready to go."
It's Sept. 10, 2026, and the 32-year-old Buckner is, indeed, ready to go for the upcoming season.
On Dec. 31, 2025, that sentence was hardly a given.