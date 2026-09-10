'You've never quit anything in your life'

On July 27, 2026, DeForest Buckner overcame it. He was cleared to participate in training camp from Day 1.

"It felt like graduation day for me, personally," Buckner said. "... It was frustrating, but I just kept my faith and kept working, trusting doctors and my trainers. There was a lot of teamwork involved with the whole operation and recovery. I'm happy to be at this point."

There still was work left to do, though, from the start of training camp to the end of the preseason. The Colts and Buckner slowly ramped up his activity, which began in individual drills to taking a smattering of 11-on-11 reps early in camp. By the end of camp, Buckner was on the field more and more in those full-team periods.

In an Aug. 9 practice, Buckner had a couple of impressive one-on-one wins; later, he generated a pressure on quarterback Daniel Jones during an end-of-game situational period. Later in August, he was a force during joint practices with the Atlanta Falcons. Then he chased down that Lions tight end in the Colts' preseason finale.

"The way that he came back and is still good, still DeForest Buckner – I call him 'Buck Nasty,'" defensive tackle Grover Stewart said in August. "It's a great thing to have him back out there."

Stewart, too, acknowledged the thing everyone else within the Colts saw: Buckner faced real adversity, the kind that impacted not just his career, but his life. He worked. And worked. And worked some more. Eventually, Buckner got through it – but, again, that short sentence comes with a mountain of things that went into it.

"I got so much respect and appreciation for him – he's one of my favorite players I've ever been around," Steichen said. "Just the person that he is, the worker that he is, the player that he is, the husband that he is, what he does in the community. I mean, he's top notch.