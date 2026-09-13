After Week 1 'wake-up call,' Colts left to digest game-defining mistakes in loss to Ravens

Jones was picked off when he tried to layer a throw over linebacker Roquan Smith, who leapt in the air and generated the game's first takeaway. Taylor caught a pass from Jones and, after picking up a first down, was swarmed by Ravens defenders, with cornerback Marlon Humphrey jostling the ball free for a fumble.

Six of the Colts' drives started at or inside their own 20-yard line, including two inside the 10-yard line. The Colts managed just one score – a 58-yard Shrader field goal – on those six possessions.

"We gotta play together, play better, protect the football and not shoot ourselves in the foot," Pierce said. "... We didn't take care of those things that are so important to winning the game."

The Colts weren't able to take advantage of the Ravens committing 10 penalties and managing just three third down conversions on nine tries. When you generate just 251 yards of total offense and give up 506, it's hard for those numbers to make much of an impact.

"Definitely an eye-opener, definitely a wakeup call," Taylor said. "Like, hey, season's here. Obviously we know no one's gonna give us anything, but it's a good team over there and it's like, hey, doesn't matter what you guys did last year, you gotta prove it again this year."