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Colts defense is not thinking about any bright spots after 41-23 loss to Ravens

The Ravens totaled 506 yards of total offense in the season opener.

Sep 13, 2026 at 05:37 PM
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Abby Halpin

Contributing Writer

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The Colts' season opener, a 41-23 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, was safety Cam Bynum's first time wearing a green dot on defense. Bynum was asked what he succeeded at in the new role, and he didn't want to think about that.

"I don't even want to look at anything that we did well," he said in the locker room postgame. "I want to find the things we didn't do well."

The Colts defense couldn't seem to stop running back Derrick Henry and the Ravens' offense, surrendering 506 yards of total offense. One thing touched on by multiple members of the defense: a lack of speed lining up and getting set in formation.

"We're not getting the line right, we're being late to our alignments and just executing the little details of defense," defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said. "That was our biggest challenge today."

If one player isn't set, it can be easier to make up for at the line or in the secondary.

If it's multiple, a well-oiled offensive machine like the Ravens will take advantage of it. And they did.

"That's never the standard. That's awful for us on defense," Bynum said. "We got to execute better, get off the field on third down."

The Ravens were 3/9 on third down and 0/1 on fourth down. It didn't matter. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson threw for 324 yards and a touchdown, while Henry rushed for 144 yards and three touchdowns.

Bynum has talked about the rush of being the communicator previously, saying that he doesn't have a ton of time to get himself set after relaying a play call to the huddle and getting back into position.

"At the end of the day, communication has to be on point," Bynum said. "It's obviously my first time doing it, and I just want to make sure that everybody's always on the same page, and I have to take pride in being able to communicate and relay little messages."

Game Photos: Colts vs. Ravens, Week 1

The Colts face the Ravens in Week 1 at Lucas Oil Stadium to kick off the 2026 season.

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