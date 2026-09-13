Colts defense is not thinking about any bright spots after 41-23 loss to Ravens

If one player isn't set, it can be easier to make up for at the line or in the secondary.

If it's multiple, a well-oiled offensive machine like the Ravens will take advantage of it. And they did.

"That's never the standard. That's awful for us on defense," Bynum said. "We got to execute better, get off the field on third down."

The Ravens were 3/9 on third down and 0/1 on fourth down. It didn't matter. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson threw for 324 yards and a touchdown, while Henry rushed for 144 yards and three touchdowns.

Bynum has talked about the rush of being the communicator previously, saying that he doesn't have a ton of time to get himself set after relaying a play call to the huddle and getting back into position.