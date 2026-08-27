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How Colts safety Cam Bynum has prepared for green dot role

Linebacker Zaire Franklin wore the green dot for the Colts before he was traded to the Green Bay Packers in March.

Aug 27, 2026 at 03:00 PM
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Abby Halpin

Contributing Writer

RB Jonathan Taylor #28 and S Camryn Bynum #0
© Indianapolis Colts
RB Jonathan Taylor #28 and S Camryn Bynum #0

Set up in the middle of the defense, the MIKE linebacker is almost always a primary bridge of communication between a team's defensive coordinator and players, a role known as green dot.

For Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, it's safety Cam Bynum. Entering his sixth year in the league, and second with the Colts, this is the first year Bynum will hold the responsibility.

"I take pride in being able to carry that communication straight from the coach and give everything that I need to say to the other guys," Bynum said. "(Anarumo) said when a linebacker has it, he's always telling something to the safeties anyway."

Anarumo is no stranger to giving a safety the green dot. During his time with the Cincinnati Bengals, it was Vonn Bell relaying messages from Anarumo to the defense.

"I talked to Bell while he was here during OTAs about it," Bynum said. "He kept saying the same thing: 'Get in shape.'"

As the possibility of being the green dot became more of a reality for Bynum, he started doing just that. Cardio has been a heavy emphasis for Bynum the last few weeks.

"I get on the battle ropes trying to do as much lung stuff to get my lung capacity up," he said. "It's a different thing. It's easy to run back, but when you have to talk and say the full call, and the call is a full sentence long, sometimes they get long-winded."

When the play clock begins its 40 second countdown after a play is over, Bynum has to sprint back to the huddle in about five seconds as Anarumo is in his helmet calling the next one. After he relays the play to his teammates and each side gets lined up, there's about 15 seconds left for Bynum to get himself set and catch his breath.

"I have to be able to achieve my last play myself, digest what I saw from the offense, but I'm also hearing the next play call," Bynum said.

Off the field, Bynum has worked closely with Anarumo to not only understand the role, but also understand his coordinator's play-call style.

"I know Lou well enough to where I can expect what he's calling on third down," Bynum said. "It's my job to be able to be super close with Lou and knowing what to expect from him."

While the green dot on his helmet is new, the leadership Bynum exhibits in the secondary isn't. Prior to earning the role, Bynum was the primary point of contact between the linebacker and the defensive backs.

"Before he got the green dot, he was the one talking the most on the field. Now that he has it, it's definitely kind of comfortable with it because he always is the voice," cornerback Justin Walley said. "It helps us a lot because we were kind of used to him being the voice of the secondary last year too."

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