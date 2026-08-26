Colts CB Justin Walley eager for first game week in the pros

Even though he was selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, this is Justin Walley's first game week. Part of the projected three-headed monster in the cornerback room – which is also made up of Sauce Gardner and Charvarius Ward Sr. – the last snap Walley played in a football game was Nov. 29, 2024, against the Wisconsin Badgers as a member of the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Walley sustained a torn ACL in August of 2025, sidelining him for the entirety of his rookie season. Now, he is more than eager to get the pro experience he's been waiting for for over a year.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen is treating the week leading up to Saturday's preseason game against the Detroit Lions as he would a week leading up to a regular season game.

"Just understanding of how the week goes," Walley said. "This time last year, I was kind of out of it, so this is new territory for me. I know it's really good to practice right now before Week 1 comes around and (we) get on the field."

Starters are expected to play between eight and 12 snaps, which is expected to include Walley. He has taken reps at outside corner and in the slot throughout training camp, exclusively working with the first-team defense. The Colts are counting on Walley to be a starter and impact player on defense. Steichen and defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo have been equally impressed with how he's practiced this summer.

Similar to a lot of starters, Walley sat out the first two games of the preseason.

"It's been nearly two years. I'm looking forward to it a lot," Walley said. "I wanted to play the whole preseason, but I finally get a chance to be on the field and I'm blessed. I haven't seen the field in a long time and to be on the biggest stage and get a chance to play (is) such a blessing. I just can't wait for it."

Even though his snaps Saturday will be limited, Walley is planning to soak up each one.