WR Alec Pierce returns to practice after PUP stint

For the first time since undergoing ankle surgery in March, Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce returned to the practice field Thursday.

"It was fun to be back out here," Pierce said. "A lot of guys were happy to see me. I kind of slid my way back in there, so a lot of guys noticed me in stretch lines and stuff."

Pierce participated in individual periods during the first section of practice, but stepped away to do individual work during 11-on-11 in the back half of practice.

"First time being back out here and wearing the helmet, playing with other NFL players, you got to knock a little bit of rust off," he said. "But, (I've) been working in PT on and off with the trainers. They've been doing a great job preparing me and getting me ready. It's a little different once you get back out here, getting timing from Daniel and other NFL arms."

Pierce has been ramping up to his return since the beginning of training camp in July, working closely with the Colts' training staff on his lower body stamina.

"They do a great job in the training room and sports science," he said. "They'll say, 'Hey, we want you to hit these numbers today.' I trust in them, and from how I'm feeling, I can tell they're doing their job and they're doing well."

Pierce tallied over 1,000 receiving yards in 2025, a first in his career. He led the NFL in yards per reception with 21.3. From the sidelines, he's observed the chemistry of the team only grow, and he's eager to rejoin them at 100% for Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens.