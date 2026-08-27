 Skip to main content
Learn more about the new Anvil Strike rivalries uniform
Advertising

WR Alec Pierce returns to practice after PUP stint

The Colts activated Pierce from PUP Thursday.

Aug 27, 2026 at 01:33 PM
Author Image
Abby Halpin

Contributing Writer

Z9C_8864

For the first time since undergoing ankle surgery in March, Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce returned to the practice field Thursday.

"It was fun to be back out here," Pierce said. "A lot of guys were happy to see me. I kind of slid my way back in there, so a lot of guys noticed me in stretch lines and stuff."

Pierce participated in individual periods during the first section of practice, but stepped away to do individual work during 11-on-11 in the back half of practice.

"First time being back out here and wearing the helmet, playing with other NFL players, you got to knock a little bit of rust off," he said. "But, (I've) been working in PT on and off with the trainers. They've been doing a great job preparing me and getting me ready. It's a little different once you get back out here, getting timing from Daniel and other NFL arms."

Pierce has been ramping up to his return since the beginning of training camp in July, working closely with the Colts' training staff on his lower body stamina.

"They do a great job in the training room and sports science," he said. "They'll say, 'Hey, we want you to hit these numbers today.' I trust in them, and from how I'm feeling, I can tell they're doing their job and they're doing well."

Pierce tallied over 1,000 receiving yards in 2025, a first in his career. He led the NFL in yards per reception with 21.3. From the sidelines, he's observed the chemistry of the team only grow, and he's eager to rejoin them at 100% for Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens.

"I think in terms of being together and being a team, we're probably ahead of where we were last year," he said. "So, I think that's a good sign."

Related Content

news

Colts sign P Rigoberto Sanchez to contract extension

Sanchez set a career high and Colts record with a net punt average of 44.7 yards in 2025.

news

How Colts safety Cam Bynum has prepared for green dot role

Linebacker Zaire Franklin wore the green dot for the Colts before he was traded to the Green Bay Packers in March.

news

Colts remove WR Alec Pierce from Active/Physically Unable to Perform list

Pierce is off PUP and can begin participating in practice today.

news

Colts CB Charvarius Ward Sr. returns to practice, expects to be ready for Week 1 vs. Baltimore Ravens

Ward missed about two weeks worth of practices with a back injury, but has worked his way back on to the field this week.

news

Colts sign CB Kenneth Harris, waive CB Mekhi Blackmon

The Colts made the roster move Wednesday.

news

Colts CB Justin Walley eager for first game week in the pros

Walley sustained a torn ACL in August 2025, sidelining him for the season.

news

Colts & Purdue University create educational 'Colts STEAM Combine'

Nov. 1 event at Lucas Oil Stadium will connect students & families to STEAM education and career pathways through sports

news

Colts hopeful Alec Pierce returns to practice this week, starters (minus Daniel Jones, Jonathan Taylor) to play 8-12 plays in preseason finale vs. Detroit Lions

Colts head coach Shane Steichen shared a handful of newsworthy items during his press conference prior to practice on Tuesday. We'll start with injury updates:

news

How Colts, Nike worked together to create 2026 Rivalry uniform

The Colts were one of eight teams to announce their Rivalry uniforms Tuesday.

news

Colts reveal 'Anvil Strike' Rivalries uniform for Sept. 27 game vs. Houston Texans

The Indianapolis Colts today unveiled the "Anvil Strike" Rivalries uniform, which the team will debut against AFC South division foe Houston on Sun., Sept. 27, at Lucas Oil Stadium.

news

How to watch the Detroit Lions at Indianapolis Colts on August 29, 2026

TV broadcast, radio and streaming information for Detroit Lions at Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 29 at 1:00 p.m. ET (Preseason week 3).

Want more Colts content from the official source? Add Colts.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!
Advertising