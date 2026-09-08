How to watch the Baltimore Ravens at Indianapolis Colts on September 13, 2026

Colts fans can stream LIVE local and primetime regular and postseason games with NFL+, plans starting at $6.99/month. LEARN MORE
MATCHUP
The Indianapolis Colts will host the Baltimore Ravens to begin the 2026 season.
The contest will mark the 16th all-time regular season matchup between the teams, with the Colts leading the series 9-6. In their last matchup in 2023, Indianapolis traveled to Baltimore in Week 3 and won in overtime, 22-19.
It marks the fourth consecutive season the Colts have started the season at home.
Complete gameday information available at Colts.com/Gameday.
Tickets for all home games are available at Colts.com/Tickets.
For all the ways you can watch, listen and replay Colts games check out Colts.com/WaysToWatch
WATCH ON TV
- Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV coverage: CBS
- Play-by-Play: Andrew Catalon
- Color Analyst: Logan Ryan
- Sideline: AJ Ross
➡️ Are You In-Market? Check your local TV listings or broadcast map to confirm availability.
Please note: Broadcast decisions -- including the decision on the games that will be broadcast in particular regions of the country – are determined by the NFL's network television partners.
WATCH ON MOBILE
NFL+
Colts fans can stream LIVE local and primetime games on mobile with NFL+ , plans starting at $6.99/month. Learn more about NFL plus here.
What else does NFL+ offer?
- TV, PC, Phone & Tablet: NFL Network, live game audio, NFL Films' shows and more on-demand and ad-free!
- NFL+ Premium: NFL RedZone, game replays (full, condensed and All-22 Coaches Film) and everything included in NFL+!
Other ways to watch
Watch every out-of-market Sunday afternoon game with NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube and YouTube TV. Learn more.
Colts game not available?
Get a personalized view of the NFL schedule based on your location and services so you never miss a game this season with Watch.NFL.com.
LISTEN LIVE
Local Radio coverage: Sunday's game can be heard in Indianapolis on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan, 97.1 HANK and the Ascension St Vincent Radio Network
- Play-by-Play: Matt Taylor
- Color Analyst: Charles Arbuckle
Radio streaming information:
- On Your Phone: Fans in the Colts home market can listen to the local broadcast on the Colts App and Colts.com.
- Outside Of Indianapolis: Fans everywhere can listen to the local broadcast of the game on Colts.com (Desktop Only).
Other ways to listen to Colts games:
- NFL+: Live game audio (home, away & national calls) for every game of the season. Learn more here.
- Games are also available on SiriusXM Channel 813.
Colts Gameday radio coverage begins three hours before kickoff
- 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.: Colts Pre-Game Huddle on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM
- 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.: Countdown to Kickoff on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan, 97.1 HANK and Ascension St Vincent Radio Network
- 1:00 p.m.: Colts vs Ravens on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan, 97.1 HANK and Ascension St Vincent Radio Network
- End of game - 6:00 p.m.: Fifth Quarter Huddle on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan, 97.1 HANK and Ascension St Vincent Radio Network
- 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.: Fifth Quarter Huddle on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Can't Stream The Radio Broadcast?
If you are within the 100 mile radius of Indianapolis and can't stream the radio broadcast it could be your Wi-Fi network or cellular provider. Check your IP address at whatismyip.com. If that shows you as outside of the radius you won't be able to stream the radio broadcast on mobile.
INTERNATIONAL COLTS FANS
Game Pass International
Game Pass International offers an opportunity for fans outside of the United States, Canada and China to catch all of the NFL action this season. Subscribers to Game Pass International will be able to access all preseason, regular season and postseason games live. They will also be able to access replays and condensed games on video on demand.
In addition, subscribers will have access to NFL RedZone and NFL Network, both live and on demand. NFL Films/Media will also provide original content and video via an on-demand library.
Content can be watched on all major devices, and fans can sign up today here: Learn more about Game Pass International