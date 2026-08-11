How to watch the Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots on August 13, 2026

Inside the local broadcast area

Colts fans in the United States will be able to stream the game on Colts.com. Look for the 'Watch Live' button at the top of the homepage at kickoff!

Is there an international stream available?

Colts fans in Austria, Germany and Switzerland will be able to stream the game on Colts.com. Look for the 'Watch Live' button at the top of the homepage at kickoff!

NFL+

Colts fans can stream LIVE out-of-market preseason games with NFL+, plans starting at $39.99/year. Learn more about NFL plus here.

What else does NFL+ offer?

TV, PC, Phone & Tablet: Live out-of-market preseason games, live local and primetime regular season games (phone and tablet only), NFL Network, live game audio and more!

Live out-of-market preseason games, live local and primetime regular season games (phone and tablet only), NFL Network, live game audio and more! NFL+ Premium: NFL RedZone, game replays (full, condensed and All-22 Coaches Film) and everything included in NFL+!

Other ways to watch

Watch every out-of-market Sunday afternoon game with NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube and YouTube TV. Learn more.

Colts game not available?