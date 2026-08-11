How to watch the Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots on August 13, 2026

Colts fans can stream LIVE out-of-market preseason games with NFL+, plans starting at $39.99/year. LEARN MORE
MATCHUP
The Indianapolis Colts will travel to New England to face the Patriots to open the preseason. The teams will participate in a joint practice on Tuesday prior to the game.
The contest will mark just the third all-time preseason meeting between the teams. In their last matchup, the Colts hosted the Patriots in 1992 at the Hoosier Dome and won, 34-14.
In the 2026 preseason, Indianapolis will also host the Atlanta Falcons (Buy tickets here) and Detroit Lions (Buy tickets here).
The Colts will host joint practices at Grand Park with the Falcons on Aug. 19 and 20. Indianapolis will begin the regular season at home against the Baltimore Ravens. Get more information about Colts Training Camp at Colts.com/camp.
For all the ways you can watch, listen and replay Colts games check out Colts.com/WaysToWatch
WATCH ON TV
- Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV coverage: FOX59
- Play-by-Play: Greg Rakestraw
- Color Analyst: Rick Venturi
- Sideline: Larra Overton
➡️ Are You In-Market? Check your local TV listings or broadcast map to confirm availability.
If you are outside of the broadcast area, sign up for NFL+ for live out-of-market preseason games. Learn more here.
WATCH ON MOBILE
Inside the local broadcast area
Colts fans in the United States will be able to stream the game on Colts.com. Look for the 'Watch Live' button at the top of the homepage at kickoff!
Is there an international stream available?
Colts fans in Austria, Germany and Switzerland will be able to stream the game on Colts.com. Look for the 'Watch Live' button at the top of the homepage at kickoff!
NFL+
Colts fans can stream LIVE out-of-market preseason games with NFL+, plans starting at $39.99/year. Learn more about NFL plus here.
What else does NFL+ offer?
- TV, PC, Phone & Tablet: Live out-of-market preseason games, live local and primetime regular season games (phone and tablet only), NFL Network, live game audio and more!
- NFL+ Premium: NFL RedZone, game replays (full, condensed and All-22 Coaches Film) and everything included in NFL+!
Other ways to watch
Watch every out-of-market Sunday afternoon game with NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube and YouTube TV. Learn more.
Colts game not available?
Get a personalized view of the NFL schedule based on your location and services so you never miss a game this season with Watch.NFL.com.
LISTEN LIVE
Local Radio coverage: Thursday's game can be heard in Indianapolis on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan, 97.1 HANK and the Ascension St Vincent Radio Network
- Play-by-Play: Matt Taylor
- Color Analyst: Charles Arbuckle
Radio streaming information:
- On Your Phone: Fans in the Colts home market can listen to the local broadcast on the Colts App and Colts.com.
- Outside Of Indianapolis: Fans everywhere can listen to the local broadcast of the game on Colts.com (Desktop Only).
Other ways to listen to Colts games:
- NFL+: Live game audio (home, away & national calls) for every game of the season. Learn more here.
- Games are also available on SiriusXM Channel 813.
Colts Gameday radio coverage begins three hours before kickoff
- 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.: Colts Pre-Game Huddle on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM
- 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.: Countdown to Kickoff on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan, 97.1 HANK and Ascension St Vincent Radio Network
- 7:30 p.m.: Colts at Patriots on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan, 97.1 HANK and Ascension St Vincent Radio Network
- End of game - 12:30 a.m.: Fifth Quarter Huddle on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan, 97.1 HANK and Ascension St Vincent Radio Network
- 12:30 a.m. - 1:30 a.m.: Fifth Quarter Huddle on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Can't Stream The Radio Broadcast?
If you are within the 100 mile radius of Indianapolis and can't stream the radio broadcast it could be your Wi-Fi network or cellular provider. Check your IP address at whatismyip.com. If that shows you as outside of the radius you won't be able to stream the radio broadcast on mobile.
INTERNATIONAL COLTS FANS
Austria, Germany and Switzerland: Colts fans in these locations will be able to stream the game on Colts.com. Look for the 'Watch Live' button at the top of the homepage at kickoff!