Practice Notebook: Colts Week 1 injury updates on WR Alec Pierce, S AJ Haulcy

The Colts opened Week 1 with a clean bill of health, with every member of the team's 53-man roster participating in Wednesday's practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

Four players were listed as limited: Safety AJ Haulcy (ankle), tight end Drew Ogletree (neck), wide receiver Alec Pierce (heel) and center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger (illness).

Pierce on Wednesday said he's "every day getting better" as he works back from an offseason surgery that kept him on the PUP list through late August. On Monday, head coach Shane Steichen said Pierce is "on track" to play in Week 1.

Haulcy, the 2026 third-round pick who's listed as a starting safety on the Colts' unofficial depth chart, missed the last few weeks of practice with an ankle injury.