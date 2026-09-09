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Practice Notebook

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Practice Notebook: Colts Week 1 injury updates on WR Alec Pierce, S AJ Haulcy

The Colts on Wednesday conducted their first true game week practice ahead of Sunday's season opener against the Baltimore Ravens at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Sep 09, 2026 at 04:55 PM
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JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

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The Colts opened Week 1 with a clean bill of health, with every member of the team's 53-man roster participating in Wednesday's practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

Four players were listed as limited: Safety AJ Haulcy (ankle), tight end Drew Ogletree (neck), wide receiver Alec Pierce (heel) and center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger (illness).

Pierce on Wednesday said he's "every day getting better" as he works back from an offseason surgery that kept him on the PUP list through late August. On Monday, head coach Shane Steichen said Pierce is "on track" to play in Week 1.

Haulcy, the 2026 third-round pick who's listed as a starting safety on the Colts' unofficial depth chart, missed the last few weeks of practice with an ankle injury.

The Colts will hold practices Thursday and Friday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center before kicking off the 2026 regular season Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens at Lucas Oil Stadium.

2026 Colts Practice Highlights: September 9 | Photo Gallery

Take a look inside practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center as the Colts prepare to kick off the season in Week 1 versus the Baltimore Ravens.

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WR Alec Pierce #14
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WR Alec Pierce #14

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QB Anthony Richardson Sr. #5
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QB Anthony Richardson Sr. #5

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RB Jonathan Taylor #28
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RB Jonathan Taylor #28

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WR Josh Downs #2
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WR Josh Downs #2

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TE Tyler Warren #84
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TE Tyler Warren #84

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TE Tyler Warren #84
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TE Tyler Warren #84

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QB Daniel Jones #17
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QB Daniel Jones #17

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WR Keenan Allen #10
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WR Keenan Allen #10

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RB Seth McGowan #20
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RB Seth McGowan #20

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LB Tahj Chambers #44
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LB Tahj Chambers #44

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RB Roydell Williams #36
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RB Roydell Williams #36

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DE Laiatu Latu #97
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DE Laiatu Latu #97

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DE Arden Key #98
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DE Arden Key #98

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DE Jaylahn Tuimoloau #91
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DE Jaylahn Tuimoloau #91

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RB Jonathan Taylor #28
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RB Jonathan Taylor #28

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LB CJ Allen #53
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LB CJ Allen #53

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CB Sauce Gardner #1
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CB Sauce Gardner #1

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S Hunter Wohler #30
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S Hunter Wohler #30

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RB DJ Giddens #21
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RB DJ Giddens #21

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QB Anthony Richardson Sr. #5
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QB Anthony Richardson Sr. #5

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QB Daniel Jones #17
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QB Daniel Jones #17

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QB Daniel Jones #17
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QB Daniel Jones #17

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G Dalton Tucker #68
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G Dalton Tucker #68

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G Jalen Farmer #62
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G Jalen Farmer #62

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CB Sauce Gardner #1
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CB Sauce Gardner #1

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CB Charvarius Ward Sr. #7
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CB Charvarius Ward Sr. #7

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RB Seth McGowan #20
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RB Seth McGowan #20

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WR Ashton Dulin #16
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WR Ashton Dulin #16

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WR Keenan Allen #10
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WR Keenan Allen #10

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RB Jonathan Taylor #28
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RB Jonathan Taylor #28

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RB Jonathan Taylor #28
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RB Jonathan Taylor #28

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RB Jonathan Taylor #28
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RB Jonathan Taylor #28

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DT DeForest Buckner #99
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DT DeForest Buckner #99

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DE Micheal Clemons #72
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DE Micheal Clemons #72

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CB Sauce Gardner #1
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CB Sauce Gardner #1

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RB Jonathan Taylor #28
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RB Jonathan Taylor #28

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CB Sauce Gardner #1
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CB Sauce Gardner #1

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DT Tim Smith #93
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DT Tim Smith #93

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WR Laquon Treadwell #13
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WR Laquon Treadwell #13

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Brian Mason Special Teams Coordinator and P Rigoberto Sanchez #8
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Brian Mason Special Teams Coordinator and P Rigoberto Sanchez #8

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LB Tahj Chambers #44, P Rigoberto Sanchez #8 and Brian Mason Special Teams Coordinator
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LB Tahj Chambers #44, P Rigoberto Sanchez #8 and Brian Mason Special Teams Coordinator

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WR Keenan Allen #10
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WR Keenan Allen #10

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WR Josh Downs #2
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WR Josh Downs #2

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LS Luke Rhodes #46
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LS Luke Rhodes #46

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CB Kenneth Harris #33
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CB Kenneth Harris #33

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S Camryn Bynum #0
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S Camryn Bynum #0

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S Camryn Bynum #0
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S Camryn Bynum #0

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S A.J. Haulcy #25
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S A.J. Haulcy #25

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CB Sauce Gardner #1
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CB Sauce Gardner #1

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DE Laiatu Latu #97
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DE Laiatu Latu #97

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S Daniel Scott #32
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S Daniel Scott #32

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CB Justin Walley #27
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CB Justin Walley #27

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S A.J. Haulcy #25
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S A.J. Haulcy #25

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WR Keenan Allen #10
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WR Keenan Allen #10

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WR Deion Burks #80
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WR Deion Burks #80

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LB Bryce Boettcher #50
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LB Bryce Boettcher #50

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LB Bryce Boettcher #50
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LB Bryce Boettcher #50

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WR Alec Pierce #14
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WR Alec Pierce #14

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WR Ashton Dulin #16
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WR Ashton Dulin #16

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Reggie Wayne Wide Receivers
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Reggie Wayne Wide Receivers

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DE Jaylahn Tuimoloau #91
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DE Jaylahn Tuimoloau #91

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WR Alec Pierce #14
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WR Alec Pierce #14

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Reggie Wayne Wide Receivers
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Reggie Wayne Wide Receivers

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WR Josh Downs #2
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WR Josh Downs #2

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WR Laquon Treadwell #13
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WR Laquon Treadwell #13

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TE Tyler Warren #84
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TE Tyler Warren #84

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T Roy Mbaeteka #78
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T Roy Mbaeteka #78

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WR Keenan Allen #10
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WR Keenan Allen #10

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LB Bryce Boettcher #50
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LB Bryce Boettcher #50

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DT Grover Stewart #90
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DT Grover Stewart #90

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LB Akeem Davis-Gaither #51
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LB Akeem Davis-Gaither #51

© Indianapolis Colts
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