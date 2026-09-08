Colts release first unofficial depth chart of 2026 regular season

For the first time since December, Daniel Jones will be QB1 when the Colts take the field Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Although a few starters saw playing time in the preseason finale against the Detroit Lions, others have yet to see playing time throughout preseason games and Sunday will be fans' first look at Jones and several other players in 2026.
Onto the unofficial depth chart:
OFFENSE
WR: Alec Pierce, Laquon Treadwell
LT: Bernhard Raimann
LG: Quenton Nelson, Dalton Tucker
C: Tanor Bortolini, Sedrick Van Pran-Granger
RG: Matt Goncalves, Jalen Farmer
RT: Jalen Travis, Luke Tenuta
TE: Tyler Warren, Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree
WR: Josh Downs
WR: Keenan Allen, Ashton Dulin, Deion Burks
QB: Daniel Jones, Anthony Richardson Sr., Riley Leonard
RB: Jonathan Taylor, Seth McGowan, DJ Giddens
DEFENSE
DE: Arden Key, Jaylahn Tuimoloau, George Gumbs Jr.
DT: DeForest Buckner, Adetomiwa Adebawore
NT: Grover Stewart, Jerry Tillery, Tim Smith
DE: Laiatu Latu, Micheal Clemons, Caden Curry
WLB: Jaylon Carlies, Bryce Boettcher, Tahj Chambers
MLB: Akeem Davis-Gaither, CJ Allen, Austin Ajiake
CB: Charvarius Ward Sr., Jonathan Edwards
FS: Cam Bynum, Jonathan Owens
SS: AJ Haulcy, Hunter Wohler
N: Justin Walley, Kapena Gushiken
CB: Sauce Gardner
SPECIAL TEAMS
P: Rigoberto Sanchez
PK: Spencer Shrader
H: Rigoberto Sanchez
LS: Luke Rhodes
KR: Ashton Dulin, Seth McGowan
PR: Josh Downs, Ashton Dulin