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Unofficial Depth Chart

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Colts release first unofficial depth chart of 2026 regular season

The Colts released the latest unofficial depth chart ahead of the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens at Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday.

Sep 08, 2026 at 02:29 PM
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Abby Halpin

Contributing Writer

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For the first time since December, Daniel Jones will be QB1 when the Colts take the field Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Although a few starters saw playing time in the preseason finale against the Detroit Lions, others have yet to see playing time throughout preseason games and Sunday will be fans' first look at Jones and several other players in 2026.

Onto the unofficial depth chart:

OFFENSE

WR: Alec Pierce, Laquon Treadwell

LT: Bernhard Raimann

LG: Quenton Nelson, Dalton Tucker

C: Tanor Bortolini, Sedrick Van Pran-Granger

RG: Matt Goncalves, Jalen Farmer

RT: Jalen Travis, Luke Tenuta

TE: Tyler Warren, Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree

WR: Josh Downs

WR: Keenan Allen, Ashton Dulin, Deion Burks

QB: Daniel Jones, Anthony Richardson Sr., Riley Leonard

RB: Jonathan Taylor, Seth McGowan, DJ Giddens

DEFENSE

DE: Arden Key, Jaylahn Tuimoloau, George Gumbs Jr.

DT: DeForest Buckner, Adetomiwa Adebawore

NT: Grover Stewart, Jerry Tillery, Tim Smith

DE: Laiatu Latu, Micheal Clemons, Caden Curry

WLB: Jaylon Carlies, Bryce Boettcher, Tahj Chambers

MLB: Akeem Davis-Gaither, CJ Allen, Austin Ajiake

CB: Charvarius Ward Sr., Jonathan Edwards

FS: Cam Bynum, Jonathan Owens

SS: AJ Haulcy, Hunter Wohler

N: Justin Walley, Kapena Gushiken

CB: Sauce Gardner

SPECIAL TEAMS

P: Rigoberto Sanchez

PK: Spencer Shrader

H: Rigoberto Sanchez

LS: Luke Rhodes

KR: Ashton Dulin, Seth McGowan

PR: Josh Downs, Ashton Dulin

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