Colts release unofficial depth chart for preseason Week 2 game vs. Atlanta Falcons

Head coach Shane Steichen's plan for the Colts' second preseason game will be similar to what things looked like last week against the New England Patriots, with one key difference.
The vast majority of Colts starters will not play against the Atlanta Falcons, Steichen said Sunday, with joint practices Wednesday and Thursday serving as game action for top-of-the-depth-chart guys. The main difference will be at quarterback, where Riley Leonard will start and play the entire first half while Anthony Richardson Sr. will tag in for the second half.
Last week against the Patriots, Richardson started and played the entire first half with Leonard playing the entire second half.
On to this week's unofficial depth chart:
OFFENSE
- WR: Alec Pierce*, Laquon Treadwell, E.J. Horton Jr., Sahmir Hagans, Eli Pancol
- LT: Bernhard Raimann, Blake Freeland, Bayron Matos
- LG: Quenton Nelson, Dalton Tucker, Josh Sills
- C: Tanor Bortolini, Jimmy Morrissey, Geno VanDeMark, Josh Kreutz
- RG: Matt Goncalves, Jalen Farmer
- RT: Jalen Travis, Luke Tenuta, Nolan Rucci
- TE: Tyler Warren, Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree, Will Mallory, Carson Towt, Pharaoh Brown
- WR: Josh Downs, Anthony Gould, Coleman Owen, Raylen Sharpe
- WR: Ashton Dulin, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Deion Burks, Ben Nikkel, D.J. Montgomery
- QB: Daniel Jones, Riley Leonard OR Anthony Richardson Sr., Easton Stick
- RB: Jonathan Taylor, DJ Giddens, Seth McGowan, Ulysses Bentley IV, Anderson Castle, Roydell Williams
DEFENSE
- DE: Arden Key, Jaylahn Tuimoloau, George Gumbs Jr., Mitchell Melton
- DT: DeForest Buckner, Colby Wooden, Adetomiwa Adebawore
- NT: Grover Stewart, Derrick Nnadi, Jerry Tillery, Cam Ball, Tim Smith
- DE: Laiatu Latu, Micheal Clemons, Caden Curry, Durrell Nchami
- WLB: Akeem Davis-Gaither, Jaylon Carlies, Bryce Boettcher, Tahj Chambers
- MLB: CJ Allen, Austin Ajiake, West Weeks, Devin Versuk
- CB: Charvarius Ward Sr., Cam Taylor-Britt, Johnathan Edwards, Mekhi Rodgers
- FS: Camryn Bynum, Jonathan Owens, Trey Washington
- SS: AJ Haulcy, Hunter Wohler, Daniel Scott, Juanyeh Thomas, Austin Brown
- N: Justin Walley, Jai'Onte' McMillan
- CB: Sauce Gardner, Mekhi Blackmon, Jaylon Jones, Robert Carter Jr.
SPECIALISTS
- P: Rigoberto Sanchez
- PK: Blake Grupe OR Spencer Shrader
- H: Rigoberto Sanchez
- LS: Luke Rhodes
- KR: Anthony Gould, Coleman Owen
- PR: Anthony Gould, Coleman Owen