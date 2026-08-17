Colts release unofficial depth chart for preseason Week 2 game vs. Atlanta Falcons

Head coach Shane Steichen's plan for the Colts' second preseason game will be similar to what things looked like last week against the New England Patriots, with one key difference.

The vast majority of Colts starters will not play against the Atlanta Falcons, Steichen said Sunday, with joint practices Wednesday and Thursday serving as game action for top-of-the-depth-chart guys. The main difference will be at quarterback, where Riley Leonard will start and play the entire first half while Anthony Richardson Sr. will tag in for the second half.

Last week against the Patriots, Richardson started and played the entire first half with Leonard playing the entire second half.