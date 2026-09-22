Colts release unofficial depth chart ahead of Week 3

After a heartbreaking overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night, the Colts are eyeing to break their nine-game losing skid dating back to 2025. The first divisional game looms Sunday against the Houston Texans, where team's Rivalry uniforms will debut.
The Colts signed veteran receiver Darius Slayton on Tuesday. Head coach Shane Steichen said Monday that WR Alec Pierce aggravated his heel, and his Week 3 status is up in the air.
Onto the depth chart:
OFFENSE
WR: Alec Pierce, Laquon Treadwell, Darius Slayton
LT: Bernhard Raimann
LG: Quenton Nelson, Dalton Tucker
C: Tanor Bortolini, Sedrick Van Pran-Granger
RG: Matt Goncalves, Jalen Farmer
RT: Jalen Travis, Luke Tenuta
TE: Tyler Warren, Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree
WR: Josh Downs
WR: Keenan Allen, Ashton Dulin, Deion Burks
QB: Daniel Jones, Anthony Richardson Sr., Riley Leonard
RB: Jonathan Taylor, Seth McGowan, DJ Giddens
DEFENSE
DE: Arden Key, Jaylahn Tuimoloau, George Gumbs Jr.
DT: DeForest Buckner, Adetomiwa Adebawore
NT: Grover Stewart, Jerry Tillery, Tim Smith
DE: Laiatu Latu, Caden Curry
WLB: Jaylon Carlies, Bryce Boettcher, Tahj Chambers
MLB: Akeem Davis-Gaither, CJ Allen, Austin Ajiake
CB: Charvarius Ward Sr., Cam Taylor-Britt
FS: Cam Bynum, Jonathan Owens
SS: AJ Haulcy, Hunter Wohler
N: Justin Walley, Kapena Gushiken
CB: Sauce Gardner
SPECIAL TEAMS
P: Rigoberto Sanchez
PK: Spencer Shrader
H: Rigoberto Sanchez
LS: Luke Rhodes
KR: Ashton Dulin, Seth McGowan
PR: Josh Downs, Ashton Dulin