Colts release unofficial depth chart for preseason Week 1 game vs. New England Patriots

Head coach Shane Steichen said Sunday he'll finalize a plan for if starters will play – and how many will if they do – in Thursday night's preseason opener against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Expect more news after Tuesday's joint practice with the Patriots there.

We do know Steichen's plan is for quarterback Daniel Jones to not play, and to have Riley Leonard and Anthony Richardson Sr. split reps on Thursday night against the Patriots.

As you'll see with the unofficial depth chart below, there's no separation between Leonard and Richardson – they're both slotted No. 2 for now as they continue to compete to be Jones' backup to begin the 2026 season.