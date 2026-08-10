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Unofficial Depth Chart

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Colts release unofficial depth chart for preseason Week 1 game vs. New England Patriots

The Colts released their first unofficial depth chart of the 2026 season on Monday ahead of their preseason opener against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Thursday.

Aug 10, 2026 at 10:01 AM
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JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

0810-depthchart

Head coach Shane Steichen said Sunday he'll finalize a plan for if starters will play – and how many will if they do – in Thursday night's preseason opener against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Expect more news after Tuesday's joint practice with the Patriots there.

We do know Steichen's plan is for quarterback Daniel Jones to not play, and to have Riley Leonard and Anthony Richardson Sr. split reps on Thursday night against the Patriots.

As you'll see with the unofficial depth chart below, there's no separation between Leonard and Richardson – they're both slotted No. 2 for now as they continue to compete to be Jones' backup to begin the 2026 season.

On to the depth chart:

OFFENSE

  • WR: Alec Pierce*, Laquon Treadwell, E.J. Horton Jr., Sahmir Hagans, Eli Pancol
  • LT: Bernhard Raimann, Blake Freeland, Bayron Matos
  • LG: Quenton Nelson, Dalton Tucker, Josh Sills
  • C: Tanor Bortolini, Jimmy Morrissey, Geno VanDeMark, Josh Kreutz
  • RG: Matt Goncalves, Jalen Farmer
  • RT: Jalen Travis, Luke Tenuta, Nolan Rucci
  • TE: Tyler Warren, Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree, Will Mallory, Carson Towt, Pharaoh Brown
  • WR: Josh Downs, Anthony Gould, Coleman Owen, Raylen Sharpe
  • WR: Ashton Dulin, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Deion Burks, Ben Nikkel, D.J. Montgomery
  • QB: Daniel Jones, Riley Leonard OR Anthony Richardson Sr., Easton Stick
  • RB: Jonathan Taylor, DJ Giddens, Seth McGowan, Ulysses Bentley IV, Anderson Castle, Roydell Williams

DEFENSE

  • DE: Arden Key, Jaylahn Tuimoloau, George Gumbs Jr., Mitchell Melton
  • DT: DeForest Buckner, Colby Wooden, Adetomiwa Adebawore
  • NT: Grover Stewart, Derrick Nnadi, Jerry Tillery, Cam Ball, Tim Smith
  • DE: Laiatu Latu, Micheal Clemons, Caden Curry, Durrell Nchami
  • WLB: Akeem Davis-Gaither, Jaylon Carlies, Bryce Boettcher, Tahj Chambers
  • MLB: CJ Allen, Austin Ajiake, West Weeks, Devin Versuk
  • CB: Charvarius Ward Sr., Cam Taylor-Britt, Johnathan Edwards, Mekhi Rodgers
  • FS: Camryn Bynum, Jonathan Owens, Trey Washington
  • SS: AJ Haulcy, Hunter Wohler, Daniel Scott, Juanyeh Thomas, Austin Brown
  • N: Justin Walley, Jai'Onte' McMillan
  • CB: Sauce Gardner, Mekhi Blackmon, Jaylon Jones, Robert Carter Jr.

SPECIALISTS

  • P: Rigoberto Sanchez
  • PK: Blake Grupe OR Spencer Shrader
  • H: Rigoberto Sanchez
  • LS: Luke Rhodes
  • KR: Anthony Gould, Coleman Owen
  • PR: Anthony Gould, Coleman Owen

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