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Unofficial Depth Chart

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Colts release unofficial depth chart ahead of Week 4

The latest unofficial depth chart was released Tuesday ahead of the Colts' Week 4 game in London against the Washington Commanders.

Sep 29, 2026 at 12:01 PM
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Abby Halpin

Contributing Writer

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The Colts got back in the win column Week 3, taking down the Houston Texans 19-17.

It was done without one of their best offensive weapons in wide receiver Alec Pierce (heel), who was placed on injured reserve Saturday. Receiver Anthony Gould was signed to the 53-man roster in a corresponding move.

Defensive end Micheal Clemons (toe) was also placed on IR last week.

Onto the depth chart:

OFFENSE

WR: Laquon Treadwell, Darius Slayton

LT: Bernhard Raimann

LG: Quenton Nelson, Dalton Tucker

C: Tanor Bortolini, Sedrick Van Pran-Granger

RG: Matt Goncalves, Jalen Farmer

RT: Jalen Travis, Luke Tenuta

TE: Tyler Warren, Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree

WR: Josh Downs, Anthony Gould

WR: Keenan Allen, Ashton Dulin, Deion Burks

QB: Daniel Jones, Anthony Richardson Sr., Riley Leonard

RB: Jonathan Taylor, Seth McGowan, DJ Giddens

DEFENSE

DE: Arden Key, Jaylahn Tuimoloau, George Gumbs Jr.

DT: DeForest Buckner, Adetomiwa Adebawore

NT: Grover Stewart, Jerry Tillery, Tim Smith

DE: Laiatu Latu, Caden Curry

WLB: Jaylon Carlies, Bryce Boettcher, Tahj Chambers

MLB: Akeem Davis-Gaither, CJ Allen, Austin Ajiake

CB: Charvarius Ward Sr., Cam Taylor-Britt

FS: Cam Bynum, Jonathan Owens

SS: AJ Haulcy, Hunter Wohler

N: Justin Walley, Kapena Gushiken

CB: Sauce Gardner

SPECIAL TEAMS

P: Rigoberto Sanchez

PK: Spencer Shrader

H: Rigoberto Sanchez

LS: Luke Rhodes

KR: Ashton Dulin, Seth McGowan

PR: Anthony Gould, Josh Downs, Ashton Dulin

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