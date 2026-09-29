Colts release unofficial depth chart ahead of Week 4

The Colts got back in the win column Week 3, taking down the Houston Texans 19-17.
It was done without one of their best offensive weapons in wide receiver Alec Pierce (heel), who was placed on injured reserve Saturday. Receiver Anthony Gould was signed to the 53-man roster in a corresponding move.
Defensive end Micheal Clemons (toe) was also placed on IR last week.
Onto the depth chart:
OFFENSE
WR: Laquon Treadwell, Darius Slayton
LT: Bernhard Raimann
LG: Quenton Nelson, Dalton Tucker
C: Tanor Bortolini, Sedrick Van Pran-Granger
RG: Matt Goncalves, Jalen Farmer
RT: Jalen Travis, Luke Tenuta
TE: Tyler Warren, Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree
WR: Josh Downs, Anthony Gould
WR: Keenan Allen, Ashton Dulin, Deion Burks
QB: Daniel Jones, Anthony Richardson Sr., Riley Leonard
RB: Jonathan Taylor, Seth McGowan, DJ Giddens
DEFENSE
DE: Arden Key, Jaylahn Tuimoloau, George Gumbs Jr.
DT: DeForest Buckner, Adetomiwa Adebawore
NT: Grover Stewart, Jerry Tillery, Tim Smith
DE: Laiatu Latu, Caden Curry
WLB: Jaylon Carlies, Bryce Boettcher, Tahj Chambers
MLB: Akeem Davis-Gaither, CJ Allen, Austin Ajiake
CB: Charvarius Ward Sr., Cam Taylor-Britt
FS: Cam Bynum, Jonathan Owens
SS: AJ Haulcy, Hunter Wohler
N: Justin Walley, Kapena Gushiken
CB: Sauce Gardner
SPECIAL TEAMS
P: Rigoberto Sanchez
PK: Spencer Shrader
H: Rigoberto Sanchez
LS: Luke Rhodes
KR: Ashton Dulin, Seth McGowan
PR: Anthony Gould, Josh Downs, Ashton Dulin