Inclement Weather Fan Safety Plan for 2026 Colts 5K

The Indianapolis Colts will continue to monitor weather conditions leading up to and throughout the Colts 5K. Participant safety remains our top priority, and any decision regarding delays or cancellation will be made with the safety and well-being of runners, volunteers, staff, and spectators in mind.

The Colts 5K is a rain-or-shine event. In the event of severe weather, including lightning, high winds, or other unsafe conditions, the race start may be delayed. If a delay is necessary, the race may begin as late as 9:00 a.m.

The Colts will make every effort to communicate changes to participants as quickly as possible. Download the Colts Mobile App and follow @Colts and @ColtsLife on social media for the most up-to-date information regarding the Colts 5K.