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Inclement Weather Fan Safety Plan for 2026 Colts 5K

The Indianapolis Colts are actively monitoring weather conditions for the Colts 5K, and while the event will be held rain or shine, severe weather may result in a delayed start or cancellation, with participants receiving timely updates and a Virtual 5K option if necessary.

Sep 11, 2026 at 05:00 PM
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Colts.com

Colts.com Writer

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The Indianapolis Colts will continue to monitor weather conditions leading up to and throughout the Colts 5K. Participant safety remains our top priority, and any decision regarding delays or cancellation will be made with the safety and well-being of runners, volunteers, staff, and spectators in mind.

The Colts 5K is a rain-or-shine event. In the event of severe weather, including lightning, high winds, or other unsafe conditions, the race start may be delayed. If a delay is necessary, the race may begin as late as 9:00 a.m.

The Colts will make every effort to communicate changes to participants as quickly as possible. Download the Colts Mobile App and follow @Colts and @ColtsLife on social media for the most up-to-date information regarding the Colts 5K.

Please note that race-day decisions may need to be made close to the scheduled start time based on the latest weather conditions and forecasts.

If the Race Is Canceled

If weather conditions do not allow the event to be conducted safely, the in-person Colts 5K will be canceled. Registered participants will automatically be offered a Virtual 5K option, allowing them to complete the race on their own time.

Participant medals will be mailed following the event.

Refund Policy

As outlined during registration, the Colts 5K does not offer refunds or registration transfers due to weather-related delays or cancellations.

We appreciate the flexibility and understanding of all participants as we work to provide a safe and enjoyable event experience.

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For the latest race details and updates, visit Colts.com/5k.

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