Colts do not rule out any players for Week 1 game against Baltimore Ravens

The Colts on Friday did not rule out any players for their Week 1 season opener against the Baltimore Ravens, head coach Shane Steichen said.
Wide receiver Alec Pierce (heel) was listed as a limited participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday, and participated in practice Friday.
"He's looking fresh, he's looking good," Steichen said.
Safety AJ Haulcy (ankle) was a limited participant Wednesday and a full participant in Thursday's practice.
The Baltimore Ravens, meanwhile, ruled out defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike for Sunday's game.
The Colts' final practice report for Week 1: