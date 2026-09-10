Practice Notebook: S AJ Haulcy a full participant in Thursday's practice

Three days out from the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens, the Colts once again had an encouraging injury report.

Three of the four players who were limited in practice Wednesday were full participants Thursday: safety AJ Haulcy (ankle), tight end Drew Ogletree (neck) and center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger (illness). Quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. was also a full participant, with an illness cited.

Wide receiver Alec Pierce, who is still on track to play Sunday, was limited in practice as he continues to recover from an ankle injury.