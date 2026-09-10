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Practice Notebook

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Practice Notebook: S AJ Haulcy a full participant in Thursday's practice

TE Drew Ogletree, C Sedrick Van Pran-Granger and QB Anthony Richardson Sr. were also listed as full participants.

Sep 10, 2026 at 04:01 PM
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Abby Halpin

Contributing Writer

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Three days out from the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens, the Colts once again had an encouraging injury report.

Three of the four players who were limited in practice Wednesday were full participants Thursday: safety AJ Haulcy (ankle), tight end Drew Ogletree (neck) and center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger (illness). Quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. was also a full participant, with an illness cited.

Wide receiver Alec Pierce, who is still on track to play Sunday, was limited in practice as he continues to recover from an ankle injury.

Defensive tackle Grover Stewart was the only nonparticipant in practice due to a veteran rest day.

2026 Colts Practice Highlights: September 10 | Photo Gallery

The work continues at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. Take a look inside practice as the Colts gear up for Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens.

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DE Laiatu Latu #97
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DE Laiatu Latu #97

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TE Tyler Warren #84
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TE Tyler Warren #84

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S Camryn Bynum #0
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S Camryn Bynum #0

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CB Sauce Gardner #1
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CB Sauce Gardner #1

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WR Keenan Allen #10
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WR Keenan Allen #10

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WR Keenan Allen #10
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WR Keenan Allen #10

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WR Alec Pierce #14
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WR Alec Pierce #14

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QB Daniel Jones #17
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QB Daniel Jones #17

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WR Josh Downs #2
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WR Josh Downs #2

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QB Daniel Jones #17
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QB Daniel Jones #17

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G Jalen Farmer #62, Chris Watt Assistant Offensive Line, Grant Timms - Operations Intern at Indianapolis Colts, G Quenton Nelson #56 and Tony Sparano Jr. Offensive Line
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G Jalen Farmer #62, Chris Watt Assistant Offensive Line, Grant Timms - Operations Intern at Indianapolis Colts, G Quenton Nelson #56 and Tony Sparano Jr. Offensive Line

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WR Ashton Dulin #16
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WR Ashton Dulin #16

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TE Tyler Warren #84
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TE Tyler Warren #84

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RB Seth McGowan #20
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RB Seth McGowan #20

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WR Josh Downs #2
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WR Josh Downs #2

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WR Laquon Treadwell #13
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WR Laquon Treadwell #13

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RB Jonathan Taylor #28
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RB Jonathan Taylor #28

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CB Robert Carter Jr. #39
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CB Robert Carter Jr. #39

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WR Josh Downs #2
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WR Josh Downs #2

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QB Daniel Jones #17
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QB Daniel Jones #17

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QB Daniel Jones #17
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QB Daniel Jones #17

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RB DJ Giddens #21 and QB Anthony Richardson Sr. #5
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RB DJ Giddens #21 and QB Anthony Richardson Sr. #5

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WR Keenan Allen #10
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WR Keenan Allen #10

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QB Daniel Jones #17
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QB Daniel Jones #17

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DE Arden Key #98
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DE Arden Key #98

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DT DeForest Buckner #99
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DT DeForest Buckner #99

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WR Alec Pierce #14, WR Ashton Dulin #16, WR Deion Burks #80 and WR Laquon Treadwell #13
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WR Alec Pierce #14, WR Ashton Dulin #16, WR Deion Burks #80 and WR Laquon Treadwell #13

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RB DJ Giddens #21, RB Seth McGowan #20 and RB Anderson Castle #42
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RB DJ Giddens #21, RB Seth McGowan #20 and RB Anderson Castle #42

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WR Josh Downs #2 and WR Alec Pierce #14
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WR Josh Downs #2 and WR Alec Pierce #14

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QB Daniel Jones #17 and TE Mo Alie-Cox #81
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QB Daniel Jones #17 and TE Mo Alie-Cox #81

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WR Deion Burks #80
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WR Deion Burks #80

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WR Ashton Dulin #16
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WR Ashton Dulin #16

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Shane Steichen Head Coach
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Shane Steichen Head Coach

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WR Alec Pierce #14
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WR Alec Pierce #14

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QB Riley Leonard #15
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QB Riley Leonard #15

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WR Laquon Treadwell #13
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WR Laquon Treadwell #13

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WR Josh Downs #2
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WR Josh Downs #2

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WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine #12
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WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine #12

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CB Sauce Gardner #1, LB Akeem Davis-Gaither #51 and LB Jaylon Carlies #57
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CB Sauce Gardner #1, LB Akeem Davis-Gaither #51 and LB Jaylon Carlies #57

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S A.J. Haulcy #25
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S A.J. Haulcy #25

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S Camryn Bynum #0
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S Camryn Bynum #0

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DE Jaylahn Tuimoloau #91
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DE Jaylahn Tuimoloau #91

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RB Jonathan Taylor #28
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RB Jonathan Taylor #28

© Indianapolis Colts
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