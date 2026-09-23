Darius Slayton excited for reunion with Daniel Jones, opportunity with Colts

Darius Slayton saw Alec Pierce hobble off the field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday and had an inkling the Colts might soon call.

Within 48 hours, the veteran wide receiver was on a plane from Atlanta to Indianapolis, where he immediately began a crash course in learning the Colts' offense – and the names of everyone around the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

"Sunday night they they didn't get the win, but I feel like they played really well," Slayton said. "They're a good unit. I saw that Pierce went down – obviously, I wasn't cheering for that. But I knew that kind of would provide some opportunity here as well."

Slayton, until he was released on Sept. 7, had spent every minute of his professional career with the New York Giants. The challenge with the Colts, though, goes well beyond learning who's who – it's learning a new offense with only a handful of days before a critical Week 3 matchup with the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Slayton, though, said he has several things going for him. First, he described the Colts' offense as "intuitive," which will help him grasp its concepts quickly. Second, he spent five years of his career catching passes from Daniel Jones with the New York Giants.

"Really enjoyed playing alongside him," Slayton said. "He's a good quarterback. He's smart. He can spin it."

"... Philosophically, I think we see the field pretty similarly, and that's something that worked well for us in the past. And I expect it to work well for us going forward."