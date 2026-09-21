Colts head coach Shane Steichen explains overtime strategy in loss to Chiefs: 'I was trying to finish the game with JT'

KANSAS CITY – Shane Steichen knew pretty quickly Laquon Treadwell had, indeed, caught the deep shot thrown his way on the Colts' first play of overtime.

While the rest of the viewing public queasily awaited the results of a booth review of what was initially ruled a lost fumble, Steichen had word in his headset from his fellow coaches that they were confident the call on the field would be overturned. He began thinking about what the Colts would do from the Kansas City Chiefs' 17-yard line while staring down a three-point deficit in overtime.

The plan: Give the ball to the Colts' best weapon and playmaker on offense.

"I was trying to finish the game with JT, put the ball in his hands," Steichen said.

Running back Jonathan Taylor entered overtime with 95 rushing yards on 22 carries, good for an efficient clip of 4.3 yards per attempt. He had touchdown runs of 24 and five yards, and a third touchdown in that situation would've won the Colts the game.

Instead, Taylor was stuffed for a loss of one on first down and a loss of two on second down. Facing a third and 13 from the Chiefs' 20-yard line, Jones was pressured from his right by defensive end R Mason Thomas, forcing him to scramble to his left for a five-yard gain.

That brought up a fourth-and-eight from the 15-yard line, on which Jones and the Colts' offense initially stayed on the field. Steichen had a play called, but told Jones only to run if he loved the look he got from the Chiefs' defense.