Colts head coach Shane Steichen explains overtime strategy in loss to Chiefs: 'I was trying to finish the game with JT'

KANSAS CITY – Shane Steichen knew pretty quickly Laquon Treadwell had, indeed, caught the deep shot thrown his way on the Colts' first play of overtime.
While the rest of the viewing public queasily awaited the results of a booth review of what was initially ruled a lost fumble, Steichen had word in his headset from his fellow coaches that they were confident the call on the field would be overturned. He began thinking about what the Colts would do from the Kansas City Chiefs' 17-yard line while staring down a three-point deficit in overtime.
The plan: Give the ball to the Colts' best weapon and playmaker on offense.
"I was trying to finish the game with JT, put the ball in his hands," Steichen said.
Running back Jonathan Taylor entered overtime with 95 rushing yards on 22 carries, good for an efficient clip of 4.3 yards per attempt. He had touchdown runs of 24 and five yards, and a third touchdown in that situation would've won the Colts the game.
Instead, Taylor was stuffed for a loss of one on first down and a loss of two on second down. Facing a third and 13 from the Chiefs' 20-yard line, Jones was pressured from his right by defensive end R Mason Thomas, forcing him to scramble to his left for a five-yard gain.
That brought up a fourth-and-eight from the 15-yard line, on which Jones and the Colts' offense initially stayed on the field. Steichen had a play called, but told Jones only to run if he loved the look he got from the Chiefs' defense.
"If we had the right look I was like, 'Shoot, if you love it let's go at it. Let's go win this thing,'" Steichen said. "But if it's not the right look, let's get a field goal."
Jones didn't get the right look and took a delay of game penalty. Kicker Spencer Shrader knocked home a 38-yard field goal to tie the game, which handed the ball back to the Kansas City offense with just over three minutes left in overtime.
The Chiefs only had one three-and-out on their previous 10 possessions on Sunday, but the mentality of the Colts' defense was to get another stop and get the ball back to Jones, Taylor and their offense for one more chance to win the game.
"We knew that the game was in our hands a few times in this game to be the one to win it for us on defense," safety Cam Bynum said. "I think our mentality was to go out there and make a play.
"Can't let them get into field goal range, and obviously we didn't do that."
Three Kenneth Walker III runs moved the ball to midfield, and after Patrick Mahomes scrambled for four yards, Walker delivered the biggest play of overtime: On a third-and-one, Mahomes dumped a pass off to his running back, who rumbled 22 yards to the Colts' 24-yard line. That gain set up Butker's game-winning field goal as the clock hit zero.
Backing up a bit to prior to the start of overtime, the Colts won the coin toss and elected to play on defense first. Steichen landed on that decision in an attempt to take away an extra down for Mahomes, who over his future Hall of Fame career has consistently delivered in do-or-die moments.
The Colts face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football in Week 2.
"We were having conversations there," Steichen said. "(If) we go first with it, Mahomes gets four downs going the other way."
Ultimately, the Colts got a stop and forced a field goal to begin overtime, then got inside the Chiefs' red zone when a touchdown would've won the game. This team was, as Steichen said, "right there" with a chance to leave Kansas City with a win. And while the Colts are 0-2, Steichen's message to his team was one of resilience, not panic.
"I tell them to keep their heads up," Steichen said "It's a long a** season ahead of us, and we're battling like crazy. That's that's the message. We got to continue to grow and learn, and we got a lot of football left. We're right there. We got to find a way to win at the end. That was one of those games. It's a freaking hard a** league. You got to find a way to win these types of games."