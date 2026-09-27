How Spencer Shrader went from 'oh, that's not good' to blasting game-winning field goal in Colts' win over Texans

Punter Rigoberto Sanchez handled those magnificently, by the way, with the Texans' average field position on five kickoff returns at their own 27.4-yard line.

But thanks to that pregame treatment, Shrader went into Sunday's game with confidence that he wouldn't be limited.

"You don't want to go into the situation having any fear or uncertainty of what's going to happen," Shrader said. "Training staff did an amazing job. Felt good throughout the whole game and stayed consistent with it."

It wasn't just Shrader who trusted his leg. Head coach Shane Steichen did, too, once he learned Shrader was good to kick.

So once Laquon Treadwell flashed over the middle for a 20-yard gain to the Texans' 40-yard line, Steichen was confident the Colts were in position to win the game.

"If you can get the ball at the 48 (yard line) – It's not like, 'Oh, we feel great about it,' but it's like, 'Shoot, end of game line, I feel good,'" Steichen said. "But obviously, you want to get that ball to around the 40, the 35, in there is ideal."