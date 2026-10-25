Shane Steichen not considering QB change, pleased with Colts' effort in low-scoring loss to Vikings

"The fight was there," Steichen said. "There's no lack of fight and effort. I know that. I'm just talking to those guys, and they feel it in there too. ... We got to find ways to win at the end of the day. But it ain't for a lack of trying or effort because our guys in there (are) great character guys that battle like crazy. They prepare the right way, and we keep going."

The Colts will keep going with their QB1 being Daniel Jones, who Steichen reiterated he has "a ton of faith in" amidst the team's three-game losing streak. Without tight end Tyler Warren (and wide receiver Alec Pierce), Jones completed 13 of 22 passes for 108 yards and was sacked four times by Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores' attacking defense. His interception came when he was pressured on the second play of the Colts' final possession, which began with the Colts down by six with 1:39 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Steichen's plan for Sunday's game was not for Jones to air it out against a defense that entered Week 7 allowing a league-best 12.2 points per game.

"The game plan today was to go in and run the football," Steichen said, "and obviously at the end he had the interception, and that happens in football."