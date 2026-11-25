Alec Pierce on Wednesday said he's made good progress over the last few weeks and still hopes to play again in 2026.

Whether the 26-year-old wide receiver, who's been on injured reserve since late September, gets back on the field this year remains to be seen.

"If I progress well enough, that's kind of my goal, is to get back at some point," Pierce said. "I miss being out there with the guys, I miss being able to help the guys out and add to this offense."

Whenever Pierce does return to the Colts – be it during the 2026 or 2027 season – the team surrounding him will look and feel awfully different from the last snap he took against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football in Week 2.

The Colts are without three of their five captains, with Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner traded to the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers, respectively, and Daniel Jones placed on waivers last Friday. Fellow wide receiver Josh Downs is on the Kansas City Chiefs. The general manager who drafted Pierce was dismissed. More importantly, the Colts are 3-8 heading into Week 12, with their 2026 season – in which Pierce has been sidelined for all but five quarters – not at all going according to plan.

"It's been really difficult," Pierce said. "I'm really tight with a lot of guys here in this locker room, especially offensively. I just wanted to be able to be out there and do my part for this team, do my part for this organization.

"The news with Daniel was really tough for me because he was a guy I really wanted to be out there (for) and support. I know he was signing up to play with me. I've just felt like I've let some people down, just my absence being out there. That's been tough."

Pierce re-signed with the Colts in March, a few days before Jones also inked a new contract to stay in Indianapolis. A few weeks later, after months of trying to avoid surgery, Pierce underwent a procedure on his heel with the goal of alleviating lingering pain and lowering the risk of a future Achilles' rupture, he said Wednesday. Pierce pushed to get back on the field for Week 1 and was on board with the Colts' plan to gradually increase his rep count throughout the season.

But in Week 2, Pierce sustained an injury where his heel attaches to his Achilles', leading him to be placed on injured reserve. He avoided a major injury (like a rupture), has not undergone an additional procedure and has been rehabbing ever since.

Over the last month or so, Pierce – who gets regular scans on his heel to monitor things – has been encouraged by the progress he's been making. He's begun jogging on the treadmill and doing plyometric work, and while using pain as a guide, he hopes to continue running at higher speeds.

At a recent check-in, the doctor working with Pierce told him he's confident "you'll be back to your normal self."

Pierce's normal was a major key to the Colts' offense over the last few years. He led the NFL in yards per reception in 2024 (22.3) and 2025 (21.3) while scoring 13 touchdowns across those two seasons, and in 2025, he eclipsed 1,000 yards for the first time in his career. Durability never was an issue for Pierce, either: he never missed more than two games in a given season and played at least 90 percent of the Colts' offensive snaps in 27 games.

While Pierce remains hopeful he could play again in 2026, he'll be on this team in 2027 – a team that, again, will look vastly different than the ones he's been a part of in recent years. But Pierce sees something that's more than a silver lining in all the change the Colts are undergoing.