Head coach Shane Steichen said Friday the Colts' decision to not just remove Daniel Jones as starting quarterback, but also to waive him, was "made for the best interests of both parties."

Jones did not request to be released, Steichen said. And moving from Jones to Anthony Richardson Sr. behind center for the Colts' Week 12 game against the New York Giants next weekend was made, Steichen said, because of "where we're at right now in the season."

The Colts are 3-8 and have lost six of their last seven games, including three to AFC South opponents. After losing to the previously-winless Tennessee Titans in Week 6, general manager Chris Ballard was dismissed; the Colts lost by a combined 58 points to the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans in Weeks 8 and 11, respectively.

And after losing, 26-3, to the Texans on Thursday, the Colts made a change at quarterback.

"I don't think it was just on one person," Steichen said. "I think there's a lot of factors that played into it. Obviously, the quarterback takes a lot of the blame. That's the business that we're in. But things just didn't work out. It didn't work out, and there's a lot of factors for that. And like I said, I got so much respect for him and everything that he meant to this organization and the way he worked."

Jones played several games with a broken leg after the Colts' bye week in 2025 before sustaining a season-ending torn Achilles' in Week 14. He re-signed with the Colts in March and worked his way back to fully participate in every training camp practice, giving the Colts hope they could replicate the first-half success they enjoyed a year ago.

But as Jones walked out of Reliant Stadium on Thursday, his last night with the Colts, he was last in the NFL with a 65.4 passer rating and had thrown a league-high 13 interceptions.

"Can't say enough good things about Daniel. Just the ultimate competitor, ultimate teammate, the toughness that he brought to our football team," Steichen said. "Can't say enough good things about him. I mean, the guy played on a broken leg for us last year for three or four games – snaps (his) Achilles. Came back in eight and a half months and gave this organization everything he had, and couldn't be more thankful for the time I had with him."

The decision to waive Jones cleared the deck for Richardson, who next weekend will start his first game since Week 16 of the 2024 season. The 2023 No. 4 overall pick served as Jones' backup over the last two years, and he's been roundly praised for his professional, team-oriented demeanor amid his own demotion.

"From his rookie year to now, obviously he's matured a lot with his preparation and how he goes about it," Steichen said. "So, to get him a full week of practice going into the game, I think it's going to benefit him well. I'm excited to go see him play and go compete. And obviously, he brings a unique skillset that's very athletic and can run around and make some plays. So, looking forward to seeing that."

Steichen said "there's a world" in which Riley Leonard, who's been the Colts' third-string quarterback this season, could play as well. Leonard tagged in after Jones' Achilles' injury last year and started the Colts' 2025 season finale against the Texans.

"We'll evaluate that each and every week throughout the season," Steichen said.

But regardless of who his quarterback has been and will be this season, Steichen is eager to find solutions for an offense that's averaging just 19.2 points per game, seventh-lowest in the NFL.