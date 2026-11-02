Shane Steichen says 'everything's going to be evaluated' after Colts blown out by Jaguars in Week 8

Jones said his thoughts are centered on fixing the issues that've led the Colts' 2-6 record, four-game losing streak and 35-point loss on Sunday, not on whether he'll continue as the team's starting quarterback.

"Right now, with everything going on and where we are, keeping your focus on what's here, what's right in front of us, how to improve day after day," Jones said. "… That's the only way you're going to make progress and improve, though, so it's extremely important to be able to do that."

Jones' effort was not in question on Sunday – he chased safety Rayuan Lane III all the way to the end zone on the pick six – and both he and Steichen emphasized anyone who didn't meet that standard of effort will have their role evaluated.

"Any effort issue is unacceptable," Jones said. "And wherever that is or wherever we see that will certainly be addressed and corrected."

"The effort and the energy has to be there every week," Steichen said. "If not, you're going to get beat like that."

Trade chatter surrounding Colts players, after the team dealt guard Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner last week, will continue to exist leading up to Nov. 10's 4 p.m. NFL trade deadline. But internally, Steichen and Colts players can't concern themselves with what may or may not happen in the next week. The vast majority of players on the 53-man roster will be here after the deadline. And it'll be up to those players to figure out how to put an end to not only a four-game losing streak, but a losing streak punctuated by a loss that elicited words like "embarrassing" after it.