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Shane Steichen says 'everything's going to be evaluated' after Colts blown out by Jaguars in Week 8

The Colts' 42-7 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday at EverBank Stadium was their largest margin of defeat in nearly four years.

Nov 01, 2026 at 07:20 PM
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JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

JACKSONVILLE – On Sunday, for the first time in over a year, Anthony Richardson Sr. took a snap in a regular season game.

The fourth-year Colts quarterback stepped in for starter Daniel Jones early in the fourth quarter of a 42-7 Week 8 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. This wasn't head coach Shane Steichen changing his 2026 starting quarterback mid-game – the 35-point margin on the scoreboard had already led the Jaguars to pull Trevor Lawrence for backup Quinn Ewers. Running back Jonathan Taylor exited the game for rookie Seth McGowan and reserve DJ Giddens, too.

"We were just down so many scores," Steichen said. "We got DJ Giddens in there. Anthony got in there, got some reps there at the end."

The next question to Steichen in the postgame media room, then, was if Jones was still the Colts' starting quarterback.

"I'm going to evaluate everything, every position going forward," Steichen said.

Jones completed 19 of 28 passes for 144 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions on Sunday. While the Colts aren't pinning their offensive issues on one single player, they now have 15 turnovers in eight games, with nine of those giveaways being interceptions.

One of Jones' interceptions on Sunday went through the outstretched hands of tight end Tyler Warren for a 92-yard pick-six, while the other came when linebacker Branson Combs stepped in front of pass in the second half.

"Not a good throw," Jones said. "We got to get it higher over that linebacker."

Jones said his thoughts are centered on fixing the issues that've led the Colts' 2-6 record, four-game losing streak and 35-point loss on Sunday, not on whether he'll continue as the team's starting quarterback.

"Right now, with everything going on and where we are, keeping your focus on what's here, what's right in front of us, how to improve day after day," Jones said. "… That's the only way you're going to make progress and improve, though, so it's extremely important to be able to do that."

Jones' effort was not in question on Sunday – he chased safety Rayuan Lane III all the way to the end zone on the pick six – and both he and Steichen emphasized anyone who didn't meet that standard of effort will have their role evaluated.

"Any effort issue is unacceptable," Jones said. "And wherever that is or wherever we see that will certainly be addressed and corrected."

"The effort and the energy has to be there every week," Steichen said. "If not, you're going to get beat like that."

Trade chatter surrounding Colts players, after the team dealt guard Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner last week, will continue to exist leading up to Nov. 10's 4 p.m. NFL trade deadline. But internally, Steichen and Colts players can't concern themselves with what may or may not happen in the next week. The vast majority of players on the 53-man roster will be here after the deadline. And it'll be up to those players to figure out how to put an end to not only a four-game losing streak, but a losing streak punctuated by a loss that elicited words like "embarrassing" after it.

"You got to love it," Steichen said. "We're going to find out who loves ball."

Game Photos: Colts at Jaguars, Week 8

Follow the action from Jacksonville as the Colts take on the Jaguars in an AFC South divisional matchup in Week 8,.

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